Loot Season 2 Episode 4: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot & More

Here are all the details about Maya Rudolph starrer Loot's upcoming episodes.

By Yashna Kumar
Updated on Apr 12, 2024  |  05:58 PM IST |  1.8K
When Does Loot Season 2 Episode 4? Expected Plot, Cast, Where To Watch
Maya Rudolph in Loot (PC: IMDb)

American sitcom Loot’s new episode is set to release soon, as episode 4 of season 2 will air on Apple TV Plus on April 17, 2023. This season, the plot centers on the story of Molly Wells year after a very public divorce from her husband of 20 years and tech billionaire John Novak. Molly is thriving as the new head of the Wells Foundation, a philanthropic organization she formed. Now set for a life dedicated to charitable causes, she makes a deliberate decision to steer away from romantic relationships. 

Loot Season 2 Episode 4: Release Date 

Episode 4 of this show can be viewed on Apple TV Plus, at 12:00 AM Eastern Time (ET). To access the episode, a subscription to an Apple TV Plus plan is required. The streamer has an extensive content library, with a plethora of titles for the viewers to choose from, with a monthly subscription starting at $9.99. 

Loot Season 2 Episode 4: Expected Plot

The official synopsis of Loot Season 2 is as such: 

“After divorcing her husband of 20 years, Molly Novak must figure out what to do with her $87 billion settlement. She decides to reengage with her charitable foundation and reconnect with the real world—finding herself along the way.”

Loot Season 2 Episode 4: Cast 

Actress Maya Rudolph stars as Molly Wells/ Molly Novak. Rudolph became a cast member at the NBC comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live in 2000 and is known for her roles in films such as Idiocracy, Grown Ups, and Bridesmaids. Alongside Rudolp appears Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Sofia Salinas, Joel Kim Booster as Nicholas, Nat Faxon as Arthur, and Ron Funches as Howard. Meagen Fay and Stephanie Styles make recurring appearances this season. Additionally, Amber Chardae Robinson and Olivier Martinez will be seen on screen, while  Adam Scott, Dylan Gelula, Ana Rey, Dan Sachoff, and Caitlin Reilly make guest appearances in the series.  

The second season was renewed by Apple TV+ on July 11, 2022. The production started shortly after but was halted because of the writer’s strike. The show’s second season premiered on April 3, 2024, and received an 83% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 6 critic reviews.

ALSO READ:  'They Were All Fun': Loot Creators Talk About Bringing Guest Stars In Season 2; Reveal How SAG-AFTRA Strike Impacted Production

