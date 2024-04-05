'They Were All Fun': Loot Creators Talk About Bringing Guest Stars In Season 2; Reveal How SAG-AFTRA Strike Impacted Production

Loot dropped its second season on Apple TV+ on April 3, and opened to positive reviews from fans of the comedy genre.

In the season one finale of the show, which aired on August 12, 2023, Molly (Maya Rudolph) declared her plans to give away every penny of her $120 billion divorce settlement to people in need. However, little did she know how tough it is to find the right and deserving kinds for such a massive and generous deed. This season, Molly navigates the same challenge and along the way also seeks to reconnect with the real world.

In addition to Maya Rudolph playing the self-absorbed and clueless billionaire, Loot also stars Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Nat Faxton, Meagen Fay, and more in pivotal roles. Along with them, the production is sprinkled with powerful and hilarious performances of a few recurring and guest actors as well. Producers Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard spoke about these guest actors in a recent interview given to The Hollywood Reporter.

Here's what the duo said:

‘They were all fun’ — But, these two guest actors stuck out the most to Yang and Hubbard

THR got Hubbard and Yang talking about the stacked guest star list of the second season of Loot when the publication asked the dynamic producer duo who they had the most fun bringing into this world.

In response to the question, Hubbard said, “Oh my God, they were all fun.”

The producer, also known for writing the NBC comedy series 30 Rock, then went on to add, “Two highlights were Benjamin Bratt and Ana Gasteyer.” About getting Benjamin on board, Hubbard said it was another one of the EPs on the show, Natasha Lyonne, who suggested his name.

Lyonne, per Hubbard, described Bratt as “an incredible guy, and an incredible actor.”

As for the casting of Ana Gasteyer, Yang said, “Maya and Ana have known each other for so long since SNL, and she just comes in and it's like having a ringer, right?”

The EP continued to praise the actress and emphasize the significance of her character in the show, saying, “It's like someone just comes in off the bench who isn't in the regular cast of the show, but is so funny and effortlessly grounded, and we thought her character was a great counterpoint to Molly.”

Well, we are happy, and we believe the audience too is happy to have both Bratt and Gasteyer on the show. Their addition sure adds an extra punch of humor, especially after a delayed premiere of the show, attributed to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike.

Here's what Yang and Hubbard said about the same.

Loot season 2 production was put on hold due to strikes — Here's how it affected overall timeline of the show

“We had eight days remaining in shooting [of Loot season 2] when we paused due to the strikes,” Yang informed THR.

“I am proud of our cast and crew for sticking through it and resuming filming in December, and picking up those eight days almost as if nothing happened,” he added.

The producer also revealed that as a team bonding activity, the cast and crew of Loot took a little trip to Disneyland.

Episodes one and two of Loot season 2 dropped on Apple TV+ on April 3, with the remaining eight episodes set to air between April 10 and May 29.

