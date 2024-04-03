'Been The Same Person': Maya Rudolph Talks About Attending High School With Jack Black

American actress and comedian Maya Rudolph holds a special bond with Grammy Award winner Jack Black, rooted in their shared high school experiences. Beyond their school days, the 51-year-old Saturday Night Live alumna attributes her early involvement in improv to the influence of the 54-year-old actor.

Maya Rudolph remembered him as two years older, transferring in during 10th grade while she was in 8th, she shared on The Drew Barrymore Show.

"My drama teacher teamed us up. Jack coached me for an improv contest, introduced me to improv classes, and took me to my first Groundlings show, where my journey began," Maya shared.

ALSO READ: Will Bridesmaids Ever Get A Sequel? Everything Cast Has Said About Potential Follow-Up So Far

Maya Rudolph: Jack Black has always been genuine

The Bridesmaids star recalls Jack Black introducing her to improv theater at 14, calling him her biggest inspiration.

Maya, just 14 at the time, was introduced to the Groundlings by Black. "He's truly inspiring," she emphasized. "Jack has been consistent since day one. He's just that extraordinary.""

"Firstly, you need to grasp something about Jack. He's remained unchanged since the day we met. Exactly the same. He's just that individual. He's truly special," she said.

Advertisement

When Drew Barrymore mentioned that Jack Black played a pivotal role in Maya Rudolph's journey, Rudolph concurred, saying, "Honestly, yeah, it's surprising.”

Maya Rudolph and Jack Black attended Crossroads School in Santa Monica, CA. After college, she joined the Groundlings troupe, where she met future The Saturday Night Live cast member Will Forte.

She joined SNL in the last three episodes of the 1999-2000 season and stayed until 2007, making occasional guest appearances since then.

ALSO READ: Emmy Awards 2024: Full List of Winners

Maya Rudolph previews the character's growth in season two of Loot

The Grown Ups actress continues to shine in her comedic role on the Apple TV+ series Loot, where she plays the witty billionaire divorcée Molly Wells with charm and flair.

In the show's second season, which will premiere on Wednesday, Maya Rudolph shared with Entertainment Weekly that her character embraces her new reality, focusing on taking charge of her life and nurturing meaningful relationships, allowing her personality to shine through.

“We're expanding Mario's universe with an exciting and joyful storyline. Stay tuned for the premiere on April 3, 2026. Fans can anticipate a new level of adventure and entertainment!"

Only two days after Black's Kung Fu Panda 4 was released on March 8, Nintendo revealed that a new Super Mario Bros. movie is in development. Jack Black, who voiced Bowser in the original film, will likely reprise his role.

ALSO READ: The 100 Best Movies of All Tim