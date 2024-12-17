Luigi Mangione Documentary in Works; Emmy-Nominated Director Stephen Robert Morse Joins UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooting Case Film

Stephen Robert Morse will direct a feature documentary about Luigi Mangione, the suspect who allegedly murdered UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Morse is famed for the 42nd News & Documentary Emmy Award-nominated In the Cold Dark Night and other works like Amanda Knox and How to Rob a Bank.

The project is directed by the two-time Emmy-nominated director and will follow the December 2024 murder and its aftermath. Morse promises to present a balanced approach to the issue, focusing on how it affected the families involved, Mangione, and other issues in society at large. The film will delve into vigilantism, privatized healthcare, and systemic failure consequences.

Morse told Deadline, "My goal is to present a balanced exploration of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s assassination, showing all sides of the story while respecting the profound loss of life and its impact on everyone involved."

He is set to approach all sides of the story to do full justice to the case of Thompson. Morse pointed out that the movie will provoke discussion and deep understanding, framing it as thought-provoking.

The team has posted a public call for tips, hoping to hear back from anybody who knows a thing or two about the case regarding Thompson, Mangione, or the U.S. healthcare system, especially from patients, workers, and UnitedHealthcare customers, among others.

On Instagram, they wrote. "If you have a story to share about your experience with Luigi Mangione, Brian Thompson, United Healthcare, or US health insurance generally, please get in touch with us! Relevant experts are also welcome. DMs are open, and you can also email us at research@morsecodegroup.com."

Advertisement

The documentary’s creative team includes director of photography Matt Cianfrani and investigative journalist Hannah Ghorashi. Documentary filmmaker Eli Eisenstein has also joined the project.

Luigi Mangione, 26 years old, was arrested on December 9th in Pennsylvania for a murder charge connected to his shooting Thompson. He also had found authorities a ghost gun as well as an anti-healthcare industry manifesto.

ALSO READ: Who is Luigi Mangione? Here's Everything You Need To Know About Alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO's Shooter