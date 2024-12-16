Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Michael Moore Speaks Out on UnitedHealthcare CEO’s Suspected Killer Luigi Mangione’s Manifesto: 'It Is Long Overdue'

Luigi Mangione has set the internet ablaze most recently following his arrest on charges of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The news of the CEO's murder prompted movie maestro Michael Moore to issue a public letter addressed to the suspect after he was reportedly cited in Mangione's manifesto published lately.

The maker of critically acclaimed Oscar-winning films condemned killings but agreed that the outrage against the healthcare insurance industry is not necessarily unfounded. Moore won the 2002 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature for Bowling for Columbine, which criticizes gun culture in America and deals with the Columbine High School massacre.

Moore wrote in the letter published on his website, "After the killing of the CEO of United HealthCare, the largest of these billion-dollar insurance companies, there was an immediate OUTPOURING of anger toward the health insurance industry. Some people have stepped forward to condemn this anger. I am not one of them."

The Fahrenheit 9/11 director stressed that this anger is not due to the murder of a billionaire CEO but rather from the general suffering caused by failures in the healthcare system. He referred to the financial ruin and denied health care that millions of Americans experience. Moore accused the government and the political parties of enabling such practices and called the acts of the healthcare industry morally equivalent to theft and killing.

He continued, "The anger is 1000% justified. It is long overdue for the media to cover it. It is not new. It has been boiling. And I’m not going to tamp it down or ask people to shut up. I want to pour gasoline on that anger."

While denouncing Mangione's actions, Moore characterized the killing as a class struggle between privileged people, as Mangione came from an affluent family background and had his own family business connections, such as Maryland-based Lorien Health Services.

However, at the same time, he asserted no one should die for reasons of violence. He said, "But don’t get me wrong. No one needs to die. In fact, that’s my point. No one needs to die. No one should die because they don’t ‘have’ health insurance."

Luigi Mangione was apprehended on gun charges within days of Thompson's murder in Pennsylvania. Michael Moore used his letter to condemn systemic inequities as well as acts of violence.

