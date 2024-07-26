María Gabriela De Faría To Reportedly Star In Berkley Brady's Thriller Romanticizing Monsters Post Her Superman Role

María Gabriela De Faría, who will play a villain in the upcoming Superman film directed by James Gunn, is set to star in a new serial killer movie called Romanticizing Monsters, a new film based on serial killers reports Deadline. Here's everything we know so far about the movie.

María Gabriela de Faría set to star in Berkley Brady's upcoming film Romanticizing Monsters; reports

According to Deadline, De Faría will lead the film as Amelia Velez, a true crime podcaster and reporter investigates a series of missing person cases linked to a serial killer that her boss and the police do not believe exists. The film, directed by Berkley Brady of Dark Nature, will be showcased at the Frontières International Co-Productions Market during the Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal.

The casting is still in progress, and there is no confirmed production or release date yet. The outlet reported that Justin Kelly and Katisha Shaw are producing the project, while Nicole Hilliard-Forde and Matthew Lessall are handling the casting.

About María Gabriela de Faría's upcoming Superman

In Superman, De Faría was cast as the villain Angela Spica/The Engineer, a character with technology-based powers and a mechanical appearance. Fans got a glimpse of her character during early filming in Atlanta. Before her role in Superman, De Faría was known for her role in Lionsgate’s supernatural horror film The Exorcism of God.

Advertisement

She will also appear in The Duel, a comedy set to be released on July 31 by Lionsgate and Grindstone Entertainment. Her previous TV appearances include Animal Control and Deadly Class.

Superman, which is part of the new DC Universe slate, began production in late February after delays from Hollywood strikes. The film is set to be the first major project in the DCU’s Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

It will star David Corenswet as Superman, replacing Henry Cavill, and features Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, and other notable actors. The film opens in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Berkley Brady, who previously worked on Dark Nature and Creepypasta for Screambox, directs Romanticizing Monsters. De Faría is represented by Buchwald, and Brady by Great North Artists Management.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez Thanks Fans for Showering Her with Birthday Love as Actress Turns 55; Here’s What She Said