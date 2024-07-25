Jennifer Lopez Thanks Fans for Showering Her with Birthday Love as Actress Turns 55; Here’s What She Said

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday with friends and family at a Bridgerton-themed party. The actress received an outpouring of birthday love from her fans, who created edits and collages to honor JLO with their wishes.

On her Instagram account, the pop icon expressed her gratitude to her loved ones with a heartfelt message and shared pictures from the day. Dressed in satin blue pajamas, Lopez posed with a three-tier cake that read “JLO’s Golden B’day” along with the date. The Atlas actress wore a Happy Birthday headband and was all smiles in the photos.

While the Marry Me actress rang in her birthday with her close ones, Ben Affleck skipped the party amidst the ongoing divorce rumors between the two. Earlier, a source close to the couple mentioned to media outlets the lingering tension between the singer and the AIR director.

Jennifer Lopez’s heartfelt post for her fans

On her Instagram account, Lopez revealed that she is beyond grateful, and “incredibly blessed” for the birthday wishes. The actress said that she had been watching the self-edits and videos made by her fans.

JLO, in the caption, wrote, "I’ve been seeing all of your birthday wishes, beautiful videos, and posts all last night and this morning from all over the world. I have laughed, smiled, and shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed.”

She further added, "I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world. I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life. Thank you sooooo very much.” The Shotgun Wedding star also shared a glimpse from her party, where she donned a royal gown and, in the caption, wrote, "Dearest Gentle Reader... And a splendid evening was had by all.”

Jennifer Lopez is making the most of her summer, according to a source

In one of the recent interviews, a source close to Jennifer Lopez revealed that while the actress’ summer is not exactly how she imagined, she is still having the best of it. The pop star was expected to be on a tour and travel around cities like Miami, Las Vegas, and New York City, amongst others.

The actress shared a picture of herself in a white monokini, where she entered the caption, “This is me... Now.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been staying separately for a few months now. An insider claimed that the problems between the two are much deeper than being envious of each other's fame. The Hollywood couple got married in July 2023.

