Marie Osmond Says Having Grandkids is Like 'Kids on Steroids'; Find Out What Else Singer Revealed

American singer, songwriter, actress, television personality, author and businesswoman-all describe Marie Osmond. The 64-year-old has worked in various chart breaking hits like Paper Roses. She also has a familiar face making her look like the girl next door. Marie had three spouses until 1985 and has eight children in total. However, decades later, she is now taking care of the replicas of her children. How is it to raise her grandchildren, Marie Osbourne reveals?

What did Marie Osmond say about her grandchildren?

A proud grandmother, Marie appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on March 20, 2024 when she opened up about remarrying her first husband Stephen Craig Sr. and also revealed how the two made it a point to see their grandkids often. Speaking to the host Drew Barrymore, Marie says, "I thought I'd never love anything as much as my children," and adds, "Oh my gosh, grandchildren are like having your kids on steroids. I mean, it's just like, so cool I can't tell you." Marie also adds, "And as a parent, you have to guide them — you're not their friend, you're their parents. When you're the grandma, who cares? I can do anything I want." She is enjoying being the “cool” one here. The musician has a habit of gifting a sculpted doll to each of her children. She said, "When I was designing and sculpting dolls for 25 years, I designed a doll for each of my children…," and added, "Well, I don’t know what happened, but I never designed one for my son Matthew. So I fixed that this Christmas!!" Marie Osmond thinks that doll is perfect.

Who are Marie Osmond’s children?

Marie Osmond has eight children.

Stephen Jr. (40-year-old), shares it with Stephen Craig Sr.

Jessica (36-year-old), shares it with ex-husband Brian Blosil

Rachael (34-year-old), shares it with ex-husband Brian Blosil

Brianna (25-year-old), shares it with ex-husband Brian Blosil

Abigail (20-year-old), shares it with ex-husband Brian Blosil

Michael (died by suicide at the age of 19), shares it with ex-husband Brian Blosil

Brandon (27-year-old), shares it with ex-husband Brian Blosil

Matthew (24-year-old), shares it with ex-husband Brian Blosil

