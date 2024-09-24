Mary J. Bilge Shares Update On Her Romance With ‘Mystery Man’; Says ‘I Feel Good About Me’

There lies a different level of happiness in witnessing people find love again after a turbulent time, just like how love knocked on the door for popular artist Mary J. Blige once more.

While she appeared on the September 23 episode of Sherri to promote the fourth and final season of Power Book II: Ghosts, the R&B icon opened up about moving past her divorce from her ex-husband Kendu Isaacs and finding new romance.

When questioned by the host if she was dating someone new, Blige replied, "You know already, Sherri; everybody knows. Yes."

She further shared that her current relationship has been going well. While she did not mention the identity of her current partner, she did admit that her relationship is thriving because she has fulfilled herself and does not require external validation to define her worth.

After the Family Affair musician revealed that she was officially off the market, she shared that her difficult divorce taught her the importance of forgiveness. She expressed that she doesn’t want to hold onto the ugly, bitter feelings, stating that those emotions don’t belong to her.

Instead, she emphasized that moving on is essential for her own well-being and to manifest positive things in her life. She made it clear that letting go is for her benefit, not for anyone else.

"I feel good about me. I look good TO ME. I feel good to ME. And so, I’m embracing me" she added. Furthermore, Blige also announced that she is set to head out on her For My Fans tour in January 2025.

Blige and her ex-husband Kendu Isaacs. She was married to him for over a decade before she filed for divorce in 2016. The divorce was finalized in 2018.

The marriage ended, per the filing, due to irreconcilable differences, but Blige blamed Issac for infidelity with her former protégée Starshell and for allegedly stealing from her, as per Essence.

Furtherore, Blige also had to pay her former spouse $30,000 per month in alimony after he originally asked for $129,319 to maintain his lifestyle and cover legal fees.

The star has also described her separation period as one where she hit rock bottom and had to start over yet again, in several interviews. Meanwhile, Blige is also set to release her new album Gratitude on November 15, 2024.

