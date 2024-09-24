Who Is Tina Turner's Husband? Everything to Know About Erwin Bach



Tina Turner, the iconic "Queen of Rock and Roll," lived a life full of triumphs, tragedies, and resilience. Beyond her legendary career, her personal life also made headlines, particularly her tumultuous marriage to Ike Turner, which left an indelible mark on her life. However, after breaking free from that abusive relationship, Tina found lasting love with Erwin Bach, a German music executive 16 years her junior. For nearly 40 years, their relationship remained a quiet but powerful testament to love, partnership, and mutual respect. While Tina was a global superstar, Erwin was her anchor—her constant companion, who was there for her through the joys of life and the darkest health challenges.

Let’s take a closer look at Erwin Bach, Tina Turner’s husband and the man who played a pivotal role in her later life.

He Is a Former Music Executive

Erwin Bach was a prominent figure in the music industry before his relationship with Tina Turner began. As an executive with EMI, one of the largest record labels of its time, Erwin worked with some of the biggest names in music, including Queen, Paul McCartney, Pink Floyd, and Radiohead. This background in the music world made him no stranger to the challenges and demands of a life in the spotlight. His work at EMI also meant he understood the pressures Tina faced as a global icon, making their connection even stronger. Despite his successful career, Erwin remained grounded, never letting his work overshadow his relationship with Tina. He was not just her partner in love, but also a supportive force in her career.

Advertisement

He and Turner Met at an Airport and It Was Love at First Sight

Tina Turner and Erwin Bach’s love story began at the Düsseldorf airport in Germany in 1985. At the time, Erwin was tasked by EMI to pick up Tina as she arrived for a performance. In a moment that would change both their lives forever, Tina and Erwin locked eyes, sparking an instant connection. Tina recalled the encounter in the 2021 HBO documentary Tina, describing how her heart began to race the moment she saw him.

"Her manager Roger [Davies] asked me to pick up Tina," Erwin recalled, while Tina humorously added, "He was really so good-looking. My heart [was beating fast], and it means that a soul has met, and my hands were shaking."

Despite being jet-lagged from her long flight and focused on her concert, Tina knew something special had begun. What started as a chance meeting soon blossomed into a deep and lasting romantic relationship. Reflecting on that moment, Tina described it as stepping out of her comfort zone and allowing herself to be open to love again. That decision led to a beautiful relationship spanning nearly four decades.

Advertisement

He Is Over 16 Years Younger Than Turner

When Tina and Erwin met, she was 47 years old, and he was 30. The age gap initially raised eyebrows, with some critics questioning what a younger man could possibly see in one of the world’s most famous older women. However, both Tina and Erwin dismissed the skepticism, and their relationship thrived. In her memoir My Love Story, Tina reflected on these doubts, stating, "There were still people who wanted to believe that Erwin married me for my money and fame. What else would a younger man want with an older woman? Erwin always ignored the rumors."

Their love proved that age was just a number. Despite the gossip, Erwin’s unwavering support and love for Tina silenced any critics, showing that their bond was rooted in something far deeper than external appearances.

He Married Turner in 2013

After 27 years of dating, Erwin and Tina made it official with a civil ceremony in Switzerland in 2013. The wedding was a surprise to many, as the couple had previously downplayed the need for a formal marriage. In a previous interview, Tina had said, "We are married—we just haven’t walked down the aisle, and until there’s a need to, we probably won’t." However, when they did decide to marry, they went all out, hosting a lavish, star-studded celebration at their estate on the shores of Lake Zurich. Among the 120 guests were Oprah Winfrey, Giorgio Armani, and David Bowie. The wedding was a beautiful reflection of their shared life, with the couple participating in a traditional Buddhist water blessing ceremony, honoring Tina’s Buddhist faith.

Advertisement

He Proposed to Turner Multiple Times

Erwin’s commitment to Tina was evident from early on in their relationship. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Erwin revealed that he had proposed to Tina multiple times, starting when she turned 50. "I was trying to show Tina my commitment," he said. Despite proposing twice, Tina was hesitant. She later admitted that while she didn’t say yes at first, she didn’t want to say no either, as she wanted to continue their relationship. In the end, the couple’s deep love for each other spoke louder than any marriage certificate.

He Gave Turner a Kidney

Perhaps one of the most poignant moments in Erwin and Tina’s love story was when he donated a kidney to save her life. After years of health struggles, including a stroke and cancer, Tina was diagnosed with kidney failure. In 2017, Erwin selflessly donated his own kidney to his wife, a gift she later called the "gift of life." In her memoir My Love Story, Tina wrote about her gratitude and admiration for Erwin, saying, "He never reproached me for my mistake. Instead, he was loyal, kind, and understanding—and determined to help me get through all this alive."

Advertisement

He and Turner Lived Together in Switzerland

Erwin and Tina made their home in Switzerland, where they moved in 1995. In 2013, Turner gave up her American citizenship, embracing a quieter, more peaceful life in Europe. By this point, she had retired from performing, telling The New York Times, "I was just tired of singing and making everybody happy. That's all I’d ever done in my life." Together, the couple lived a private life away from the demands of fame, finding happiness in their quiet existence.

Erwin Bach’s unwavering love and support for Tina Turner showed the world what a true partnership looks like. From their instant connection to his life-saving kidney donation, Erwin stood by Tina through it all. Their love story is one of resilience, devotion, and unwavering loyalty—a love that defied age, illness, and the pressures of fame. As we remember Tina Turner’s incredible legacy, we also celebrate the love that defined her later years, a love she shared with Erwin Bach.