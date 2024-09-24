Melanie Hamrick Opens Up On Her 44-Year Age Gap With Mick Jagger; Ex-Ballerina Makes BIG Revelation

Melanie Hamrick does not care what people think of her relationship with legendary singer Mick Jagger. While it is not new to their fans that the two have a years-of-age gap, Hamrick, who used to be a ballerina, opened up about what she thinks of the same.

Hamrick, at 37, recently shared her thoughts in an interview with The Times. She made it clear that she does not allow the public's chatter about the 44-year age gap between her and Jagger to influence her.

“Everyone’s going to have their opinion. If you think about others’ opinions, no matter where you are in life, you’re going to have a problem and you’re going to analyze it,” the author added.

Further in the interview, while discussing the same topic, Melanie Hamrick stated that she puts on the “blinders” when it comes to noticing other people's views.

The renowned personality and author of First Position is resolute in her pursuit of happiness. She believes her happiness and the contentment of those in her life are paramount, while others are free to 'mind their own business.'

For those unversed, Mick Jagger and Hamrick first met at a Rolling Stones concert in Tokyo in 2014. She was present for the event with her fellow dancers from the American Ballet Theatre, where they were performing as part of the concert's entertainment lineup. At that time, the Sympathy For The Devil artist gave her a fist bump, and Hamrick was not that starstruck by him.

Back in June 2023, the author who recently published her latest work, Unraveling, talked about the diamond ring on her finger. While the jewelry was given to her by the Can't You Hear Me Knocking singer, she revealed that she is not sure if the two would tie the knot soon.

Calling herself a person who likes to live in the moment, Melanie Hamrick, also added that no one has seen what the future holds. Talking about the couple, Melanie Hamrick and Mick Jagger share a 7-year-old son named Deveraux.

They have both stunned people with their love for each other. Back in 2019, the couple teamed up for the ballet Porte Rouge. This time, Hamrick picked up the tracks, surprisingly all from the Rolling Stones, and even did the choreography.

