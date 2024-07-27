‘Happy Birthday Babe': Mick Jagger's Partner Melanie Hamrick Shares Loving Tribute For His 81st Birthday; See HERE

Mick Jagger's dear ones are making sure he feels loved on his 81st birthday. The legendary singer and The Rolling Stones frontman completed another trot around the sun and his longtime partner, Melanie Hamrick, put together a special tribute to mark the occasion this week.

Hamrick shared a carousel of sweet memories for Mick Jagger’s 81st birthday and wrapped it up with a brief note of appreciation. The singer’s band comrades, Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards, also celebrated the star on his birthday.

Melanie Hamrick shares heartwarming tribute for Mick Jagger on 81st birthday

Melanie Hamrick, 37, wasted no time celebrating her lover of 10 years and iconic singer Mick Jagger's 81st birthday. Quickly throwing in an endearing jumble of photos for his birthday carousel, the former ballerina penned a loving message for Jagger on Friday, July 26.

“Happy Birthday babe !! We love you,” she wrote in the caption, alongside adorable pictures of the couple and their 7-year-old son, Deveraux. The first slide showed Hamrick and Jagger lovingly posing together for a mirror selfie, while the second slide had Jagger holding his little son’s hand backstage at a concert.

The third picture she chose for the birthday post was a sweet picture of Hamrick fixing the English singer’s tie and, finally, concluding the carousel with a beautiful family photo. The trio donned similar blue baseball caps, with their son Deveraux sporting one of his father’s rock band, The Rolling Stones.

The Hall of Famer’s band members, Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards, also took to social media to wish their comrade a happy birthday. Likewise, the official page for The Rolling Stones also did not miss the opportunity to celebrate their co-founder.

Besides, Jagger is soon to be a grandfather, as his daughter, Georgia May Jagger, announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Cambryan Sedlick in June.

Melani Hamrick and Mick Jagger have been dating since 2014, decades after he split up with his ex-wife, Bianca Jagger. Though it is unknown if the couple might put a ring to it, they are happy raising their kid and leading a thriving life of their own.

Mick Jagger’s swift response to all the birthday love

Soon after the world poured an overwhelming load of birthday wishes, Mick Jagger resorted to his Instagram to thank them for their love and kind messages. He posted a smiling photo of himself with his dog and wrote, “Thanks so much for all your birthday wishes and messages!”

Earlier, the singer flew out to Paris for the 2024 Olympics and met up with the team of Great Britain as he shared a compelling set of pictures, shaking hands and talking to the red-clad athletes. Jagger’s gesture to support his nation was greatly appreciated by the athletes and fans alike.

Jagger caught attention at Louis Vuitton’s Prelude to The Olympics 2025 on Thursday, July 25, as he put on a hilarious display, making strange faces and striking wild poses. He was accompanied by his partner, Hamrick, as they stepped out on the green carpet in coordinated black attires.

