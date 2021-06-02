Michele Morrone says he’s ‘like brothers’ with Simone Susinna after sharing cosy pic which sparked gay rumours

Michele Morrone recently cleared the air after there were rumours that the actor is homosexual. The claims started when the 365 Days star shared a pool selfie with Simone Susinna.

Netflix star Michele Morrone recently was thought to be gay by media and the public, after he shared a pool selfie with co-star Simone Susinna, who are currently shooting the sequel to 365 DNI. What was meant to be a harmless selfie of the boys, was thought to be a statement of coming out. If you missed the selfie in question, the 30-year-old actor took to his Instagram Story and posted with the caption, “I’m a liar.”

Today, Michele took to his Stories again to clarify! He wrote: “This morning, I woke up with my team calling me and saying, ‘Hey, there’s a lot of articles…saying that you came out,’ because of the picture I took with Simone.” He continued, “He became a very good friend of mine, we’re like brothers. We’re shooting a movie together. Guys, it was just a picture. Nothing more.” “And by the way…I’m a very big supporter of the LGBT community. But we’re just talking about a normal picture. I didn’t come out,” Michele added.

Then, Michele addressed the caption he wrote on the photo, which read, “I’m a liar.” “An actor is a kind of liar. That’s why I wrote that. Acting…someone who is not. I didn’t come out,” he continued. “So, I’m so sorry for the confusion. As I said, I’m a big supporter of the LGBT community. There’s a lot of young guys and young girls…they would love to come out but they don’t do it because of their families. You know, happiness is priceless, guys.” He ended his statement with, “Peace and love, I love you so much.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: 365 Days' Michele Morrone: Italian film industry rejected me; felt I'm too handsome to be an actor

Share your comment ×