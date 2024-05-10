Prithviraj’s Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil director expresses his fear; says what if audience expects a film like Manjummel Boys

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph are set to share the screen in the Vipin Das directorial film Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on May 16, 2024, and has been making the headlines for the fun teaser the makers released, along with a trailer set to release on May 10.

Recently, in an interview with Wonderwall Media Network, Vipin Das shared how he feels a bit concerned about the film’s first-day response. The director emphasized, “I’m worried if the audience expects a realistic film like Manjummel Boys. Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is a small film with package entertainment and shouldn’t be watched with a serious mindset.”

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’s Vipin Das about the upcoming Prithviraj-Basil starrer

Previously, during a promotional interview for the movie Falimy, Basil Joseph called the upcoming film Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil similar to Malayalam comedy classics Godfather or Thenkasipattanam. In response to the same, Vipin Das has contradicted it and said their film doesn’t have a strong storyline like that.

He added how the film’s plot starts just 10 days before a wedding and offers a limited narrative in a time-centric scope. Das added how the film’s characters don’t have a depth of more than these days in the story and comparing them with classics isn’t ideal. Moreover, he mentioned how the film is still packaged entertainment with music, action, and comedy and should be enjoyed for its light nature. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

More about Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is the upcoming Malayalam comedy movie starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph in the lead roles. The film directed by Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey fame Vipin Das features the tale of a wedding and how the main leads are logging heads with each other, making us question whether the marriage will take place or not.

The movie written by Deepu Pradeep also has an additional cast of actors like Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Jagadish, Baiju Santhosh, Irshad, and many more in key roles. The film also features Yogi Babu in a pivotal role, making his debut in the Malayalam film industry.

Watch Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil teaser:

ALSO READ: Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Basil Joseph starrer comedy flick gets a release date