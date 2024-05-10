Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manish to drag Ruhi out of Poddar house; will behave rudely with Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is set to offer tragic events in the coming installments. The melodrama, which is currently focusing on Abhira and Armaan’s divorce track, will see Manish deciding to take back Ruhi from Poddar's house after he starts feeling that she is becoming a prime reason for their split.

The drama serial features Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani as Abhira, Armaan and Ruhi.

Poddars to be shocked with Manish’s behavior towards Ruhi

The upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see Manish getting extremely upset with Ruhi. He who recently found out about Ruhi’s romantic involvement with Armaan before her marriage with Rohit, now feels that she is standing in between Abhira and Armaan.

As a result, Manish will behave harshly with Armaan and will blame him for ruining Abhira and Armaan’s life. He also decides not to let Ruhi interfere in Abhira and Armaan’s marital life. Manish is going to stun Poddars by dragging Ruhi out of their house and making her live with him.

In another compelling development, Ruhi who is manipulating Kaveri regarding Armaan's divorce will get to know about Manisha, Manoj, Madhav, Krish, Aryan, Kiara, and Charu joining hands to stop Abhira and Armaan from parting ways. She goes on to inform Kaveri about the same and tells her how Abhira is taking everyone under her control.

It will now be interesting to see what punishment Kaveri will give to her family members for supporting Abhira and if Manish will be able to bring Ruhi back on the right path.

Here’s a glimpse from recent episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai went on air in 2009 with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra in lead roles. Since its inception, the show has received immense love and admiration from viewers for its gripping storyline.

Presently in its fourth generation, the daily soap stars Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani in key roles. It airs every Monday-Sunday at 9:30 pm on Star Plus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+ Hotstar.

