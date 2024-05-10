Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are proud parents to their son Zehaan, who turned one on Thursday, May 9, 2024. The couple organized a jungle-themed birthday bash in Mumbai for him, where they invited their friends from the television industry along with their children to celebrate the occasion.

However, things went worse, and the couple had to leave with a sour aftertaste as the city’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), gatecrashed the entrance decor after a heated argument with the party planners.

What went wrong with Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s party decor?

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar organized the birthday bash at a posh hotel in Mumbai. According to the theme of the party, the entrance was also decorated as a giant forest-themed gate that welcomed the guests to the fun-filled adventure.

However, BMC showed an objection to the gate placed outside of the party venue and demanded its removal.

When the officials asked the organizers to remove the makeshift gate at once as it was covering the footpath, they refused to comply with the orders. This led to a heated argument. In the video that went viral on social media, the organizers can be seen arguing with the authorities on the subject of removing the entrance decor. The BMC took matters into their own hands and destroyed the gate. After that, they dumped it in their truck and took it away. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Responding to this, Zaid came out of the party venue and asked the BMC to take the makeshift gate with them to avoid any further chaos on his son’s birthday.

The couple hasn't commented on this situation yet.

For the unversed, the guest celebrities were seen posing in front of the same entrance gate before the BMC officials arrived.

Gauahar Khan requested for duas

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 host was seen requesting the paparazzi and her fans to shower their blessings and love on her son, Zehaan, in a video, where the family of three came out of the party to make a media appearance.

Khan was seen trying to make her son laugh in front of the camera, while Zehaan adorably kept repeating, ‘Bubye.’

Guests who attended Zehaan’s birthday bash

The party was attended by Mahhi Vij, Hina Khan, Debinna Bonnerjee, Pankhuri Awasthy, among others.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2024: After Vikas Khanna, Sanjyot Keer to become 2nd Indian Chef to walk the red carpet