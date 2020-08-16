  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: 365 Days' Michele Morrone: Italian film industry rejected me; felt I'm too handsome to be an actor

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, 365 Days actor Michele Morrone revealed he was rejected by the Italian industry for being too handsome.
If we would sit down to count our lockdown blessings, Michele Morrone would feature on our list. The handsome Italian actor left us thirsty with his portrayal in 365 Days (known as 365 DNI in Polish) that released on Netflix. The actor today has a huge fan following internationally, including India. But it wasn't an easy journey to fame for the actor. Speaking exclusively with Pinkvilla, Michele revealed that he was rejected by several Italian filmmakers because he was too good looking. 

"In Italy, the industry in Italy never gave me the chance to show (what) I could do. In Italy, if you are too good looking, you are just good looking. You don't have anything else to offer. So for a lot of years, I tried and I tried and I tried, I used to arrive till the end of the casting," he recalled. However, he revealed that he never bagged the role. "They always tell me you're good but you're too good looking. It looks like you're not real in front of the camera," he added. However, the rejection did not bog him down. If Italy did not accept him, he was presented with offers outside Italy and today, he's one of the most popular stars of 2020. "Italy didn't want me, I took the whole world," he proclaims.

Apart from his journey in films, the actor also shared some great advice for fans. He also revealed that he wasn't expecting his popularity to reach the massive heights that it has reached today. Check all that and more in the video below: 

