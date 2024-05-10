When Heeramandi’s Sharmin Segal said, ‘There’s lot of pressure’ on being asked about working with Manisha Koirala, others

Heeramandi has arrived on Netflix and the internet is abuzz with discussions around it. This Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 8-episodic series stars Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal in the lead roles. While everyone else’s performance is being largely appreciated, Sharmin has become a target of trolls for being a misfit in the grandeur.

When Sharmin Segal spoke about feeling pressured

Segal is comparatively the newest among all other actresses leading the series. But soon after Heeramandi was released, trolls came after her so badly that Sharmin even closed the comment section on her Instagram. In her latest appearance on BBC Asian Network, Sharmin admitted that there is a lot of pressure on her and that it can manifest in weird ways.

But Sharmin feels she found a really good support system in her sister who was also an assistant director in Heeramandi. The Malaal actress added, "So, it worked out in a way where I do have my outlets where I can vent. In my personal life, I am secure enough today to come home to my husband and put everything that I have done at work aside."

Sharmin admitted that she does want to prove herself but she is more realistic in her approach. She feels that in a country of 1.4 billion people, she cannot shape or have control over everyone’s opinions about her. She added, “I am a very strong advocate for mental health and living a happy life. So, I do want to do what I want to do... But, at the end of the day, there will be people who have to say what they have to say.”

She is not the only part of criticism around Heeramandi. The series revolving around the courtesans from Lahore has been called out for several other reasons. Be it the glamorization and aestheticization of courtesans’ sufferings, historical inaccuracies, or glorification of non-consensual sex, Heeramandi has unfortunately failed the audiences on so many levels.

After his digital debut with this one, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is gearing up to take his Love & War on the floor which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt.

