Michelle Pfeiffer Posts a Sweet Birthday Tribute for Her Two 'Favorite First Ladies’ Viola Davis and Gillian Anderson

It's officially Leo season and Michelle Pfeiffer took the opportunity to wish her two closest friends and The First Lady co-stars Gillian Anderson and Viola Davis in honor of their very close birthdays."Happy birthday week to two of my favorite First Ladies," Pfeiffer wrote in a post on her Instagram Stories on August 11, 2024.

Anderson's 56th birthday was on Aug. 9, while Davis turned 59 on Aug 11. The three close buddies and brilliant actresses in their craft essayed the role of first ladies Michelle Obama (Davis), Betty Ford (Pfeiffer), and Eleanor Roosevelt (Anderson) for the 2012 historical drama series titled First Lady.

The First Lady focused on the professional and personal lives of the first ladies of women who were married to the presidents of the United States, and how they experienced their time in the White House.

The first season of the series has 10 episodes and it was even nominated for the prestigious Emmy Award. Furthermore, the interest in playing the role of the first ladies was a mutual feeling across the board.

When speaking with The Wall Street Journal in April 2022, the actresses told the publication about the common point they found between Roosevelt, Ford, and Obama.

"For me, it’s agency," Davis said at the time. "That ability to make decisions and know who you are." followed by Pfeiffer who said that all of the first ladies had been fighting to be heard while living life under scrutiny.

Anderson, meanwhile, praised the all-female press corps that Roosevelt started during the Great Depression and said that she had a positive approach in her guidance and thoughts.

"And people listened to them and trusted them and believed them," Anderson said, adding: "At the time, there was something unprecedented about that."

The anthology series was created by Aaron Cooley and premiered on April 17, 2022, on Showtime and Paramount+ Internationally in 2022. On August 1, 2022, Showtime canceled the series after one season.

In addition to the primary cast, First Ladies feature several supporting and recurring actors. Elliott Gould takes on the role of Arthur Schlesinger Jr., while Adam Shulman portrays Michael Dukakis. Darren Criss plays John F. Kennedy Jr., and Emily Robinson appears as Amy Carter. Chris Cooper is cast as Walter Mondale, and Gretchen Mol portrays Barbara Bush.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pfeiffer will star in the upcoming Yellowstone prequel series called The Madison.

