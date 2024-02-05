Grammy Awards 2024: Michelle Obama Becomes Only Former First Lady With Two Grammy Wins As She Clinches Best Audio Book Award

In a triumphant moment at the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday, Michelle Obama clinched her second Grammy win, making her the only former First Lady with two Grammy victories. The accolade came in the category of Best Audiobook, Narration, and Storytelling Recording, where her voiceover for the audiobook The Light We Carr: Overcoming in Uncertain Times emerged victorious.

Michelle Obama bagged her second Grammy Award

The former first lady’s second Grammy win was secured only after she bested the other notable figures nominated in this category. The fierce competition in this storytelling category included prominent personalities such as Senator Bernie Sanders for his audiobook, It's Ok To Be Angry About Capitalism, renowned actress Meryl Streep for her narration of Brian Selznick’s Big Tree, iconic actor William Shatner for Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder, and accomplished record producer Rick Rubin for The Creative Act: A Way Of Being.

Michelle Obama's exceptional narration skills for her book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times, set her apart in a category filled with remarkable contenders. This recent triumph adds to Michelle Obama's earlier Grammy achievement in 2020 when she won the award under the category of Best Spoken Word Album for her first memoir, Becoming. Notably, she was not physically present to accept the award, and Esperanza Spalding accepted it on her behalf.

Advertisement

Everything to know about Michelle Obama’s Grammy-winning audiobook, The Light We Carry

The Light We Carry,' released in November 2022, stands as a testament to Michelle Obama's versatility and depth as an author. The audiobook delves into her experiences as a political figure, a mother, a spouse, and a woman navigating the complexities of the world. Blending elements of memoir and self-help, the book explores insightful reflections on change, challenge, and power.

Michelle Obama shared her motivations for writing The Light We Carry. She expressed how the book emerged from her journey of navigating the unprecedented challenges and uncertainties of the years 2020-2021. As the world grappled with the political unrest and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Obama found solace and coping mechanisms, which she generously shares in the book.

“These are the things I say to myself when I need to pick myself up. This is how I stay visible in a world that doesn't necessarily see a tall Black woman. This is how I stay armored up when I'm attacked. The book is that offering,” she shared in an interview with PEOPLE . The title, The Light We Carry, carries profound meaning for Michelle Obama. In her own words, it serves as a poignant reminder that, even in the darkest and most uncertain times, individuals possess the ability to kindle their light and share it with others.

ALSO READ: It's A Beautiful Thing To Just Be A Sponge': Halle Bailey Weighs In On What It's Like To Start A Solo Music Career

She stated in an interview, as retrieved via Times Entertainment , “I chose this title as a reminder that even when the world feels dark and uncertain, we always have the ability to kindle our own light and share it with others. I've found over the years that when you know your light- what drives you, what brings you joy- you know yourself. You know your story in an honest way. Your self-confidence grows, and so does the ability to connect deeply with others. And sure enough, one light feeds another, igniting something far greater and more powerful than just ourselves.”

Michelle Obama's win at the Grammy Awards 2024 not only reaffirms her impact as a storyteller but also underscores her ability to resonate with audiences across various mediums. As the first lady with two Grammy wins, Michelle Obama's literary contributions continue to leave an indelible mark on the cultural landscape. The 66th Grammy Awards aired live from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What are Barack Obama's favorite movies, books, and music of 2023? Exploring former president's top picks