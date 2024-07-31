Who Is Viola Davis' Daughter? All We Know About Genesis Tennon

Viola Davis is one of the most successful actresses of this generation. Her career trajectory is a clear example of the range of her craft. She has earned immense respect and stardom in her professional life.

But despite winning several accolades and receiving widespread recognition, the star felt that there was a missing piece in her life. In 2017, she told People Magazine, “It was great, but it was not fulfilling.” She added that she wanted her life to mean something deeper. This is when the urge to have a child came to her.

She and her husband, Julius Tennon, decided to adopt a daughter in 2011. The pair named her Genesis Tennon. Read on to learn more about Viola Davis’s daughter.

Know about Viola Davis’s daughter Genesis Tennon

Genesis was born on July 10, 2010. The pair adopted her in October of the following year. As per the outlet, the star revealed on the red carpet during The Help’s premiere that she would be adopting a baby.

The actress is not very active when it comes to posting about her daughter. However, during her daughter’s 14th birthday, The Woman King star took to her Instagram to post about Genesis with a heartfelt caption.

Genesis is always there for her mother

No matter if it’s at home or at a grand event, the 14-year-old is always there for her mother, which reflects the strength of their bond.

The How to Get Away with Murder star told the publication that she feels like a big star at their house only because Genesis loves her so much. She stated that every day feels like a red carpet and it is “wonderful.”

Advertisement

Genesis has accompanied her mother to various events, including when her mother was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017 and during the TIFF premiere of her 2022 release The Woman King.

Genesis is her mother’s biggest fan

It is pretty evident that the 14-year-old is her mom’s biggest fan. She showed this off when she dressed as the actress during Halloween in 2015, complementing her look with an Emmy Award.

The EGOT winner took to her Facebook account to share the wholesome picture. She captioned it, “So … the Elsa costume? Didn't work for her," adding, "The Pirate? A no go. So she finally said, 'I just want to be YOU, mommy'! So … uhh … this is ME."

According to People, Genesis once “hacked” her mother’s Instagram and shared a video saying that she loved her and hoped that she would win another Emmy. The 14-year-old added that Davis is her “favorite girl,” and she loved her.

Advertisement

Genesis is a part of Beyhive

It seems that the 14-year-old is a proud part of the Beyhive. Beyoncé may be the only person apart from Viola and Julius to be admired by Genesis.

This revelation was made by her mother during a conversation with Ellen DeGeneres in 2020. She said that she once tried to tell her daughter that she could not attend one of Beyoncé’s concerts.

Genesis responded, “No, you don't know what Lemonade means to me, Mom.” She further told Davis, “You don't know what Beyoncé means to my life.”

The queen herself sent Genesis and her mother Ivy Park clothing in 2021. Davis posted about it on her Instagram account.

Genesis wants to pursue a career in acting

It appears that the 14-year-old wants to follow in her mother’s footsteps and grace the big screen with her acting talent. This aspiration was revealed by Davis herself during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in 2020.

Advertisement

Genesis is already working on that dream as she made her debut in 2019’s The Angry Birds Movie 2 as Vivi. Nicole Kidman’s daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith, along with Gal Gadot’s daughter, Alma Versano, also played roles in the same film.

She has also ventured into modeling, appearing in W Magazine’s photo essay in 2021 alongside her mother.

Viola Davis reflects on the terrifying parenting incident

In 2022, during her appearance on Variety's Actors on Actors alongside Jennifer Lawrence, Davis reflected on a scary incident involving her daughter, Genesis.

The Widows star recalled that when her daughter was little, she accidentally locked her in the car on a very hot day and realized she had left the keys inside the vehicle.

Davis candidly shared that she threw herself against the concrete and screamed for help. She added, “You would think I was in a Greek tragedy. 'My baby! Jesus!'"

After getting help from people and dialing 911, she was able to get her daughter out of the car safely. She expressed that it was tough but emphasized that parents need to cut themselves some slack.

Viola Davis does not want her daughter to be entitled

Back in 2017, the actress opened up about her top fear when it comes to Genesis while conversing with the People.

Advertisement

She said that she does not want the 14-year-old to grow up and become “entitled” or take things for granted. She elaborated that within their parenting dynamic, her husband is usually the “tough” one, while she is the “softie.”

Apart from teaching her daughter to be grounded, she wants Genesis to love herself. She elaborated on this in April while talking with the outlet.

Davis said, “You have to start right now to have a radical love affair with yourself, to be in touch with your inner voice, what you like, what you don't like, what's crossing the boundaries, and you honor that,” adding, “And through that, that is the seed where everything grows.”

Genesis inspires Viola Davis to lead a healthy life

The actress opened up to the publication in 2019 about how her daughter has been an inspiration for her to lead a fit life after receiving a prediabetes diagnosis in 2016.

Davis said, “It's something that's an ongoing conversation in my life. My two sisters have Type 2 Diabetes, my great aunt had Type 2 Diabetes. [She] lost both of her legs and was in a wheelchair for decades, up until she finally succumbed to the disease. As did my grandmother on my father's side."

Advertisement

The Fences star shared that she actively makes an effort to keep herself in good health. Davis considers herself a healthy eater and exercises regularly. She told the outlet that she wants to be around for Genesis and desires to stay as healthy as possible for her daughter.

ALSO READ: 'Don't Get It Twisted...': Eminem Seemingly Praises Taylor Swift In Viral Comment During New Interview