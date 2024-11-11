David Duchovny Reveals Gillian Anderson and Him Had 'Tension' On Set During X-Files Shoot; Calls It 'Failure of Friendship'

David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson have known each other for over 3 decades now, which has led the duo to be good friends, but what many might be surprised by is the fact that things weren't always hunky-dory between the 2 co-stars. During a recent appearance on Duchovny's Fail Better Podcast, the two delved into their relationship throughout the years, giving fans a new perspective on their friendship.

David was upfront about what he thought might be the "trickiest" part of having Anderson appear on his podcast, calling it his "failure of friendship." He said, "There was a long time, working on the show, where we were just not even dealing with one another off-camera. And there was a lot of tension." He added, "And there was a lot of tension Which didn’t matter, apparently, for the work cause we’re both f*****g crazy, I guess. We could just go out there and do what we needed to do."

Gillian agreed, astonished that they could "present on camera" despite having a personal feud with each other. She explained that while they would portray various "feelings and emotions and attraction" while shooting they would "then not speak to each other for weeks at a time."

However, David Duchovny reflected on the huge success of X-Files overnight which left the then-inexperienced actors "scurrying, trying to figure out" who they were. But with experience came understanding and in 2024 the duo couldn't be any closer. The 64-year-old in an interview with People Magazine said that their shared experience almost made them feel like being part of the "same family."

