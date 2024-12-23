Michelle Williams Shares Her Plans For Holiday Season; Says She Doesn't Want To Be 'In The Airport' During Those Days

Michelle Williams wants to keep her Holiday season low-key! In an interview with People magazine, the actress/singer shared her plans for the festive season, revealing she's not "doing anything" this year. "We actually have Christmas Eve and Christmas Day off," she told the outlet.

"I don't know what I'm going to do yet because I don't know if I want to be in the airport on those days," she added. The actress starring in Death Becomes Her on Broadway continued to share her plans for the day after Christmas.

Williams will immediately be going back to playing Viola Van Horn, her character in the Broadway musical. Since she'll be working before and after Christmas, she plans to relax during the two-day holiday. "It doesn't look like I'm going anywhere, doing anything," she added.

Williams recently reunited with her former Destiny's Child bandmates, Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland, on the opening night of her recent show. In an interview with People magazine, the actress reflected on the incredible evening. "It was an absolute joy having them there because I know they're fans of the movie," she said.

She revealed that the trio would often trade lines of the movies they know. Heard a Word singer admitted that having her former bandmates with her before the big night made her feel "anchored." Although they have not toured together in a long time, their presence took Williams back in time when they'd perform together on stage.

"I felt so grounded. It's giving me some fuel for the rest of my run in the show," Williams added. On the night of the Destiny's Child band reunion, the Single Ladies hitmaker shared a compilation video montage that featured key moments from the night, including snaps from Times Square, inside the theater, and backstage.

The Cowboy Carter used her and Miley Cyrus's duet song II Most Wanted in the background. The song felt fitting because of the lyrics, especially the words, "I'll be your shotgun rider till the day I die." Williams got emotional and reacted to the post in the comment section. "I try not to cry too early in the day BUT……. My sisters 4ever!" she wrote at the time.