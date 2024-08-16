Mindy Project Star Ike Barinholtz Jokes His Kids Won't Find Him 'Cool' Until He Features on a Dua Lipa Song

Ike Barinholtz has held the comedy fort down for years now. From starring in iconic and cult movies to becoming a sitcom staple, Ike is known for his gift of the gab. While his dialogues and gimmicks have become iconic, there’s still one field that Barinholtz is behind in. He is acknowledging the cool factor with his own kids, and he thinks only starring in a Dua Lipa video can solve that now.

The Mindy Project star Ike Barinholtz, known for his quirky humor, appeared on the show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire earlier this week. Barinholtz appeared with his dad, Alan Barinholtz, on the show and eventually brought home the show's USD 1 million grand prize for charity together.

Ahead of the show’s release, Barinholtz is opening up about his parental dilemma. He revealed that even winning a million dollars does not make him cool with his own children.

The Superstore star, who is a proud dad of his daughters Foster, 10, Payton, 7, and his youngest, 5, whom he shares with wife Erica Hanson, said, “My kids don't think I'm cool until I'm featured on a Dua Lipa song.”

He insisted and said, "I'm not cool," he continued, "So that's just, I have to live with that. That's my cross to bear." Luckily for Ike, while he might think that he is an uncool dad, his own dad, Alan, actually thinks that Ike is a cool son for sure.

Alan Barinholtz said, “ Ike is, first of all, the coolest son, as is Johnny [Barinholtz]; so, I think they are cool dads."

Ike and his wife welcomed their third daughter, announcing the news on the red carpet for his film Blockers in Los Angeles and flashing off his hospital wristband, which he hadn't yet removed. The five-year-old's name has yet to be revealed to the public, but Ike always says that while he might not be a cool dad, he is a proud one.

Dezi, Jon Barinholtz's son with wife Annika, is deaf, and Ike and Alan won a million dollars to establish an American Sign Language (ASL) program at the school. According to Ike, the effort would act as a "beacon" for pupils in the neighbourhood who are hard of hearing or deaf and a model for how other schools might develop similar programs.

They are the only pair to win the USD 1 million jackpot this season. After answering questions like pest lingo and Scrabble-level word meanings, Ike and Alan won the USD 1 million reward for their favorite charity while also telling some jokes.

