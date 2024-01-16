Miraculous Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 6 And 7 In Production: All We Know So Far

Disney Branded Television has exciting news for fans of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir. The entertainment giant has acquired two additional seasons of the beloved animated series and three original animated specials from ZAG Studio and Method Animation, a label under Mediawan Kids & Family.

French origins and International success

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, a captivating French CGI action-adventure animated series, has taken the world by storm. Produced by Zagtoon and Method Animation, in collaboration with Toei Animation, SAMG Animation, and De Agostini S.p.A., the show introduces us to the dynamic duo of Marinette Dupain-Cheng and Adrien Agreste.

These Parisian teenagers transform into the superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir to combat supervillains created by Hawk Moth, later renamed Shadow Moth and Monarch in subsequent seasons. With a global fanbase, the series airs in over 150 countries, with each region adopting its unique episode order.

The show made its debut in France on TF1 in October 2015 and soon reached South Korea in September 2015. Miraculous originally premiered on Nickelodeon in the United States but later found a home on Disney Channel in April 2019.

New seasons and specials coming soon

Currently in production, the sixth and seventh seasons, each comprising 26 half-hour episodes, promise to deliver more thrilling adventures of Marinette and Adrien, who transform into the superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir to protect Paris from villains. The specials, produced in collaboration with Disney Branded Television, Brazil's Globosat, Italy's KidsMe, and France's TF1, will also be part of the exciting lineup.

Expect the new seasons and specials to hit Disney Channel worldwide in the fall, followed by a global streaming release on Disney+. Miraculous — Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir is part of the massively popular Miraculous franchise, boasting over 37 billion views on YouTube.

The film spinoff, Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie, became a blockbuster success, dominating the box office in France and Germany. After its theatrical success, the animated feature landed on Netflix on July 28, expanding its global reach. Recognized for its excellence, the Miraculous series has clinched numerous awards, including the coveted title of Best Animated Series at the Kidscreen Awards.

Expanding the universe

French producers are taking the visual experience to the next level by utilizing the gaming platform Unreal Engine for the new seasons and specials. This strategic move aims to enhance the visual appeal and captivate audiences with fresh, innovative visuals.

Jeremy Zag, ZAG’s founder and CEO, expressed, “Our audiences resonate with this coming-of-age series about ordinary kids learning the importance of believing in themselves and understanding that you don’t need to be a superhero or wear a mask to reach your dreams and overcome fears.” Julien Borde, Mediawan Kids & Family president, added, “the Miraculous universe continues to expand, captivating an increasingly vast and demanding fan community.”

