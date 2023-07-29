Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir ending explained: Will Marinette and Adrien find out each other's identities?

Animated musical superhero film Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir was released in France on July 5, 2023, but the much-awaited movie premiered on Netflix on July 28, 2023. The movie revolves around Marinette Dupain-Cheng and Adrien Agreste, who transform into the famous superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir. They aim to protect the city from supervillains.

The synopsis of the 1 hour 42 minutes long romantic film reads, "After a guardian of magical jewels turns an awkward girl and a popular boy into superheroes, they can never reveal their identities — even to each other." Here's what happened in the film and its ending explained.

Watch the Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir trailer here:

ALSO READ: Krapopolis: When is new animated sitcom releasing? Synopsis, cast, and more about Dan Harmon's new series

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir ending explained

Marinette and Adrien meet in a library where he shares his backstory with her and reveals how his mother died, leaving his father Gabriel in charge. After receiving the powers of the Kwami of Creation and the Kwami of Destruction, Marinette and Adrien meet as Ladybug and Cat Noir but are unaware of who the other truly is despite becoming good friends.

Marinette falls for Adrien while Cat Noir falls for Ladybug, unaware that she is his friend Marinette in her superhero avatar. Adrien's father Gabriel has been unable to deal with his wife's death and wants to bring her back to life. He decides to use the powers of Miraculous and becomes Hawk Moth. Gabriel sends villains to destroy Paris which leads to Ladybug and Cat Noir joining hands to save their city. They fight against every goon to protect Paris.

In the final battle Hawk Moth wants the remaining two Miraculous gems and destroys Paris, including the Eiffel Tower. Ladybug loses her gem, and Cat Noir gets injured. When Hawk Moth realizes that Cat Noir is his son, Adrien, he is left shocked. He comes to his senses as Gabriel and realizes how he was endangering his son in hopes of bringing back his wife who is already gone. Marinette regains her powers and gives a powerful speech to the citizens.

The city is restored and Marinette and Adrien discover who they truly are. After realizing they are Ladybug and Cat Noir, the two share a kiss. The film doesn't end right because there's a cliffhanger ending right next. The last scene in the animated film shows a room inside Gabriel's mansion where his wife lies. It could be a potential hint about him bringing his wife back to life but what actually happened remains unclear.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Nimona: When did Chloë Grace Moretz and Riz Ahmed starrer release? Ending of animated fantasy film explained