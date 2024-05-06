Surfers pay homage to the dead tourists found in Mexico

Trigger warning: This article contains references to multiple deaths.

The authorities and the families of three tourists were left stunned when Australian brothers Jake and Callum Robinson, as well as their American friend Jack Carter Rhoad, were found dead in Mexico.

The group friends, aged 30 to 33, had gone missing during a surfing trip to Ensenada on April 27.

Shocking details of the tragic event

According to authorities, the tourists were shot in the head and then dumped into a well. They are believed to have been attacked while trying to stop thieves from stealing their pick-up truck. When faced with resistance, the attackers who wanted their vehicle for its tires turned violent.

Approximately 4 miles away from where they were assaulted, near El Sasabe ranch and about 15 feet deep in a well is where their bodies were discovered. Tragically, another unrelated body was found in that same well later on.

Consequently, one person has been charged with forced disappearance, while two men and one woman remain under arrest for suspicion of involvement in these crimes against humanity.

Heartfelt tributes and outpouring of grief

This news has devastated those closest to them; there is now an enormous void in their lives. Many took to social media platforms like Instagram or Facebook to share memories through pictures, painting a picture of vibrant souls lost too soon. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Callum Robinson was described by friends as having a larger-than-life personality, which he lived up to until he pursued professional lacrosse. His girlfriend, Emily Horwath, mourns him deeply while other Orangeville Northmen Lacrosse Club members fondly remember this amazing person.

On Carter Rhoad's social media account, we see all kinds of happiness, including moments such as proposing marriage. It’s hard not to feel heartbroken alongside these parents who remember how beautiful their children used to be.

Calls for justice and safety

This tragedy has left people fearful and angered in Ensenada, where it occurred. Some have marched on the beaches there, calling for safer conditions, as they believe that these three individuals just wanted a nice afternoon of surfing.

This sentiment was echoed by surfers who dedicated an emotional vigil at sea, which paid tribute to them because of how deeply each touched others’ lives.

While investigations are ongoing and families continue their mourning process, all that can be hoped for collectively is justice served, ensuring such things never happen again.

ALSO READ: Planters nuts may pose serious health risks; company asks consumers to return the products for refund