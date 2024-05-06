Delicious In Dungeon Episode 19: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

In the last episode of Delicious in Dungeon, Laios and his companions found themselves entangled in a perilous encounter with shapeshifting monsters. Amidst the chaos, subtle hints about the true nature of their companions emerged, as Laios keenly observed their behavior. Viewers were also introduced to Asebi, the newest member set to join Laios' party. As the group navigates through the labyrinthine depths, Delicious In Dungeon Episode 19 is just around the corner with more. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Delicious In Dungeon Episode 19: release date and where to stream

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 19 is set to release on May 9, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST. Japanese viewers can catch the episode airing on Tokyo MX. For viewers worldwide, the exact release time will vary depending on their time zone.

For international audiences, Delicious in Dungeon Episode 19 will be available exclusively on Netflix. The streaming platform will release both subtitled and dubbed versions of the episode simultaneously, allowing fans worldwide to enjoy the latest episode of the series.

Expected plot of Delicious In Dungeon Episode 19

In Delicious in Dungeon Episode 19, titled Hag/Nightmare, viewers can expect a deep dive into Asebi's backstory and motivations for accompanying Laios and his group. As one of the most beloved characters among manga fans, Asebi's story will take center stage. The episode will also provide further exploration of magic within the series, offering insights into its intricacies and applications.

Additionally, viewers will learn more about the curse afflicting Asebi, and the challenges she faces because of it. While Asebi's character was not extensively explored during her debut in Episode 17, her mysterious presence has definitely managed to captivate audiences. Delicious in Dungeon Episode 19 will continue with the immersive world-building the series has had so far.

Delicious In Dungeon Episode 18 recap

Delicious In Dungeon Episode 18, titled Shapeshifter, opens with Laios and his allies stumbling upon a blood-covered staircase while exploring the dungeon’s sixth floor. The narrator provides details about the floor's origins, and the group is surprised by the cold environment. Chilchuk recalls this area as the place where they were defeated by the Red Dragon in the first episode, prompting him to suggest investigating the location where they lost their belongings during that encounter.

While journeying, Laios shares Falin’s mention of Lord Delgal, the final king of the Golden City before its collapse a millennium ago, which confuses Senshi and Chilchuk. Marcille explains Delgal's significance, leading Chilchuk to speculate about the lunatic magician's motives in seeking Lord Delgal. Laios shares his assumption that the magician, having witnessed the previous king's demise, seeks to prevent Delgal from suffering a similar fate, based on their encounter during the Living Painting episode.

Caught in a blizzard, the group encounters Shapeshifter monsters, prompting Laios to educate his companions about their origins and abilities in Delicious In Dungeon Episode 18. They identify and capture several Shapeshifters, leading to the idea of distinguishing the real comrades from the imposters through a cooking-based test. Despite doubts, they proceed with Laios’s plan, leading to conflicts among the clones.

As Laios contemplates the Shapeshifter monster's agenda, he adopts a hunting dog's behavior, causing the true beast to reveal itself. Marcille saves Laios from the creature's attack with a spell, and they move to a new location. During a meal, Chilchuk notices a rice trail, leading them to discover a prison with an empty rice bag. Asebi, one of Shuro's former allies, appears and takes Marcille hostage, warning the group not to approach. Delicious In Dungeon Episode 18 ends with a close-up of Asebi’s face, leaving viewers in suspense.

For more updates on the chaos that follows Laios’ party in Delicious In Dungeon, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

