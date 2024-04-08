‘Most Compassionate Heart’: Bindi Irwin Shares Glimpse Of Daughter Grace’s Kindness Towards Animals

In an Instagram post published on April 6, Bindi Irwin, the 25-year-old daughter of the late ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin, commended her 3-year-old daughter Grace Warrior for her “remarkable” compassion towards animals.

Grace Warrior is just like her grandfather

Steve Irwin’s granddaughter could be seen in the photo holding a young turtle with Bindi and her husband, Chandler Powell, all dressed in Australia Zoo costumes. In her caption, Bindi said, “Grace’s empathy and kindness towards animals is remarkable.” She has the kindest heart of all. Grace, you have our undying love. Grace was welcomed into the world on March 25, 2021, precisely one year after the delighted parents famously tied the knot at the Australia Zoo in March 2020.

Another Instagram image from the weekend with the message, “The doctor is in!” Grace was observed pretending to be a veterinarian and listening to a plush bird with a stethoscope. Bindi referred to Grace as their “tiny little miracle” in a 2023 PEOPLE cover story. Bindi talked about her experience with endometriosis, a reproductive disease in which uterine tissue grows outside of the uterus and causes excruciating pain, saying, “For us personally, we feel so lucky to have Grace.”

“I believe that each morning when I wake up, I gaze at our stunning daughter and realize that she is our little miracle. It brings tears to my eyes because we are incredibly fortunate to have her in our lives,” she continued.

Irwin Family is continuing traditions set by Steve Irwin

Grace’s middle name, Warrior Irwin, “is a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior,” as Bindi has previously disclosed. While filming a TV show in 2006, Steve was killed by a stingray in a tragic accident. Terri Irwin, Steve’s late husband, shared a video compilation of her late husband in February to commemorate what would have been his 62nd birthday.

She disclosed that Bindi’s late father, Steve Irwin, is honored by her daughter’s middle name. “Our elegant warrior is the most exquisite light.” Grace is named after my great-grandmother and Chandler’s ancestors, who lived in the eighteenth century. “She shares her father’s loving spirit and goes by Powell as her last name. The countless amounts of love we have for our darling baby girl cannot be expressed in words. We feel so incredibly grateful that she selected the most beautiful day to be born,” Bindi said. “Happy birthday! “Missing my Action Man. ,” she wrote as the video’s caption.

Bindi Irwin celebrated Grace's half-birthday last year with a unique gift and a trip to the Australia Zoo. “Celebrating ‘unbirthdays’ when you turn fifty is a family tradition. To commemorate the occasion, she posted a video on Instagram that said, “Happy two and a half unbirthday to our beautiful Grace Warrior.” In the endearing video, Bindi reassures her daughter, Grace, that she may choose anything. Afterward, Grace goes wild and picks out an armful of plush toys to bring home. In the video, Bindi says, “Grace is two and a half today, so we celebrate our unbirthday. To celebrate, we took her to select anything she wanted from the Australia Zoo elephant shop. It’s really adorable.”

