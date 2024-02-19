Who Is Robert Irwin's Girlfriend Rorie Buckey? Everything To Know About Her As Couple Splits After Dating For 2 Years

The news of Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey splitting up has raised quite a few eyebrows.

Steve Irwin's son, a 20-year-old zookeeper, and Buckey, 19, announced their breakup on Instagram on Friday.

"We're grateful for each other as we move forward on separate paths," The Instagram post read as Irwin and Buckey continued, "We won't comment further. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparks solo comeback rumors with latest social media update

When did Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey make their relationship public?

Robert and Buckey made it clear that they won't discuss the breakup further and would appreciate respect and privacy.

The two were first seen together in November 2022 seemingly on a date in Queensland. In December 2022, on Robert Irwin's birthday, they were again photographed at the Australia Zoo. While Robert and Terri Irwin performed, Buckey watched from the stands.

Robert, a wildlife photographer and son of the late ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin, and Buckey, niece of Heath Ledger , debuted on the red carpet in July 2023 at the Sydney premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One. ’ Although they were rumored to be dating since 2022, the pair hadn't publicly confirmed their relationship until then.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: All 7 'Mission: Impossible' Movies, Ranked from Worst to Best

Buckey was featured in Bindi Irwin's social media posts, praised as a 'Gorgeous Girlfriend'

Buckey has appeared in Bindi Irwin's social media posts. In October 2023, Bindi shared a photo on Instagram featuring her younger brother, mother, husband, and daughter, Grace. She also praised her brother's girlfriend, Buckey, in the caption.

Bindi Irwin captioned the photo, “She's the sweetest soul, a wonderful friend. I adore her dearly, and Grace usually follows her around because she loves her.”

Buckey also joined in a fun family video shot in November 2023 at the Steve Irwin Gala in Brisbane.

ALSO READ: Glen Powell FINALLY opens up on 'very real' breakup with Gigi Paris; deets inside

Irwin and Buckey: Public appearances as a couple at Earthshot Prize and GQ Awards

During their relationship, Robert Irwin and Buckey publicly appeared as a couple a few times, including at the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards in Singapore and the GQ Australia Men Of The Year Awards in December.

They were last seen in the stands at the 2024 Australian Open on January 25 in Melbourne.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Fan Dies While To Traveling To Her Eras Tour In Australia