‘My Chosen Family’: Taylor Swift’s Backup Singer Jeslyn Gorman Shares Unseen Behind-The-Scenes PICS From Eras Tour

One of Taylor Swift's backup singers, Jeslyn Gorman, shared her 2024 wrap post on Instagram. The post featured pictures of Gorman with the pop star enjoying downtime from the Eras Tour. The carousel of images posted on January 4 included snaps of Gorman posing before scenic views and hanging out with the Cruel Summer hitmaker and her fellow backup singers.

One of the pictures was from what appeared to be a lavish cruise and featured Swift with her crew posing under the sun in their bathing suits. Another snap showed the girl gang dressed glamourously for a party.

"Joy is medicine. Grace is a beautiful gift that we don't give ourselves enough of. Don't sweat the small stuff, you have a life to enjoy," Gorman wrote in her caption. Reflected on last year, she added that her "chosen family is pretty freaking awesome."

She also couldn't resist making a pun on one of Swift's songs and wrote that the experience had been her "wildest dreams" come true, referring to the Grammy winner's hit single from her 2014 album 1989, which she re-released in 2024.

This wasn’t the first time for Gorman to share appreciation posts for her mentor. She also shared a sweet tribute to Swift on her 35th birthday on December 13. “To the girl whose heart shines through everything and everyone,” she wrote at the time.

Gorman continued her praise for the Maroon singer, saying she lights up on “fire” while performing onstage and leaves a little “glowing ember” behind in every city she touched during her Eras Tour. She also expressed her gratitude not only for having the front seat to all the shows but also for being a part of the tour that became a global phenomenon.

Gorman then thanked the singer for sharing the spotlight with her and other performers on stage, “I will never take that kind of love for granted,” she added. “You’ve given so much of yourself this year, I hope today you get to just receive all the love and that it feels like the biggest hug ever possible,” Gorman continued.