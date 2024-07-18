My Spy: The Eternal City - Checkout Storyline, Streaming Details And More About Dave Bautista And Chloe Coleman Starrer Prequel

Get ready for the sequel to the 2020 comedy My Spy starring Dave Bautista, titled My Spy: The Eternal City, hitting Amazon Prime tomorrow.

Directed by Pete Segal, who also helmed the first film, it follows CIA operative J.J. (played by Bautista) and Sophie (Chloe Coleman), now older, on a school trip to Italy where they stumble into a terrorist plot—a classic move for action comedies!

My Spy: The Eternal City story plot

Returning from the first film is Ken Jeong from Community and Kristen Schaal from Bob's Burgers, joined by Anna Faris, Craig Robinson, and Flula Borg. Directed by Pete Segal, the story picks up five years later with Sophie now a teenager, eager for independence and part of her school choir's tour in Italy, including a performance at Vatican City.

Despite Sophie's hopes for a solo adventure, JJ volunteers as a chaperone, disrupting their plans. Soon, they find themselves caught up in a terrorist plot, turning their holiday into a thrilling mission. The first film, My Spy, released during the COVID-19 pandemic, faced mixed reviews but secured a sequel in February 2023.

My Spy: The Eternal City streaming details

My Spy: The Eternal City premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on July 18, available for streaming only—no theatrical release. It drops at 3 a.m. Eastern Time or midnight Pacific Time, a change from Amazon's usual midnight GMT release.

To watch, you'll need an Amazon Prime subscription; it won't be available for rental or purchase online. Unfortunately, it won't be on Netflix either, as it's an Amazon Studios/MGM original.

Dave Bautista on his return for the sequel

Dave Bautista expressed his joy in returning for the sequel, praising the beautiful filming locations and the family-like atmosphere on set. Bautista said, “I was comfortable with the character from the first day, I never had to wonder if I was going to click with my cast mates or director. I could fall right back into it.” Both Bautista and Ken Jeong highlighted Chloe Coleman's role, calling her the heart of the movie.

So get ready to enjoy the laughs and action of My Spy: The Eternal City streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting July 18!

