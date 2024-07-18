Naomi Pomeroy’s Husband Reveals Important DETAILS From What Happened To Her Before Fatal Accident

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Noami Pomeroy was a celebrated chef, whose sudden death by drowning in the Willamette River shocked many people. Now, her husband, Kyle Webster, is revealing an important detail in relation to the accident.

What did Naomi Pomeroy’s husband reveal?

As reported by People, on July 16, Webster revealed to the New York Times, that their tubes hit a partly submerged branch, which resulted in her passing at the age of 49. The couple and a friend were floating down the river on the afternoon of the disaster on Saturday, tying together with a paddle board and two inner tubes.

Webster revealed to The Times that the three of them fell into the turbulent water after their floating devices struck the branch. Unlike Webster and their friend, Pomeroy failed to make it to the shore. She was not wearing any life jackets.

She is survived by her husband and daughter August, 23. Webster told the outlet that she was quite advanced in understanding of the cool ride they were in. He revealed that he was more at peace in the past six months than ever before. Pomeroy said that she did everything, she was put here to do.

As per CBS, individuals canoeing on the river found her remains on Wednesday and called the police. The sheriff said, “BCSO marine deputies arrived shortly after, located a deceased female on a shallow section of bedrock near the middle of the river with about one to two feet of water.”

More on Noami Pomeroy

The acclaimed chef famously appeared on cooking shows including Top Chef Masters in 2011. Apart from this she also ventured restaurant business, owning Beast, Cornet Custard, and Expatriate, per People.

According to the outlet, in 2007, Pomeroy established the popular and cozy Beast. The area later morphed into Ripe Cooperative in 2020 and it became a restaurant and marketplace where preorder meaks boxes are sold.

Per the publication’s article, the Top Chef alum opened a frozen custard pop-up shop, Corbnet Custard in her flower shop, Colibri. Along with this Pomeroy also announced the fourth year of her summer seasonal restaurant, Garden Party.

Along with being a celebrated chef and businesswoman, she is also an author. Pomeroy has penned down a cookbook titled Taste & technique in 2016. As per The Times, this fall she had intended to open another restaurant.

