Euphoria Season 3 To Begin Its Productions In January 2025 With Same Cast Members As Previous Seasons; DETAILS

One of the highly anticipated shows, Euphoria, will officially return to the big screens. While the fans were waiting for the show to be back on their screens with the new season, the creator announced that production of the show would commence in January 2025. According to reports from Deadline, the filming that was to begin in March this year was delayed by the creator, Sam Levison, as he claimed that the scripting was still in the works at the time.

As for the star cast of the show, the makers have revealed that all of the original cast members will reprise their roles in the new season. After the announcement of season 3 in March, the cast members were allowed to take on other roles in shows and movies due to the time stretch.

What did the makers say about Euphoria season 3 going into production?

The HBO programming head, Francesca Orsi, released a statement on Friday announcing the return of Euphoria season 3. The statement read, “I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on Euphoria in January. We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam and this incredible cast. We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans.”

As for the cast members, Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and Colman Domingo will return to the show. Meanwhile, the audience will also get to see Eric Dane, Maude Apatow, Storm Reid, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, and Dominic Fike in the new season of the series.

The actors, who worked as regulars on the show, were allowed to take up other projects after the announcement for new episodes was made. As for Dane, he signed up for the Prime Video series Countdown alongside Jensen Ackles and Jessica Camacho.

What is Euphoria about?

Euphoria is a story that revolves around the lives of a group of young adults who go through the stages of love, heartbreak, and addiction. According to the logline of the show, “A group of high school students struggle with drugs, love, social media, and money as they come of age while trying to establish their identity.”

The first season of the show premiered in December 2019, and the second season in 2022. While the series was initially scheduled to release the third season in 2023, the makers faced a writer’s strike and the death of Angus Cloud, who was one of the leads on the show.

The release date of Euphoria season 3 has not been announced yet.

