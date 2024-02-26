Naruto Live-Action: Why Is There A Distrust Amongst Fans Ahead Of New Project?

The Naruto Live Action film has gained attention on the internet, but fans of the popular anime series were skeptical due to the poor track record of live-action anime adaptations in recent years. Despite the success of anime series like One Piece, Dragon Ball, Death Note, and Yu Yu Hakusho, these adaptations have been hit-or-miss, causing disappointment among fans. As a result, fans of Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto are not holding onto hopes for the film.

Anime fans aren't happy with the upcoming Naruto Live Action movie

Anime fans have consistently been disappointed with live-action adaptations of their favorite series, such as Dragon Ball, Death Note, and recently Avatar: The Last Airbender (2010), as they failed to capture the essence of the original series.

Therefore, the majority of Naruto fans are barely looking forward to seeing their favorite anime get adapted to the big screens. That said, things may not be that bleak for the Naruto Live Action film, after considering the recent successes of the live action adaptations of One Piece, and Yu Yu Hakusho, with the latter being a huge improvement over its predecessor.

Fans of the classic Naruto series were shocked to hear the announcement of a live action film of their beloved anime and immediately took the Twitter and expressed their fears regarding it. While this response isn't a surprise to many, it should be noted that not all live-action adaptations fail to live up to expectations.

Here are some of the fans reactions;

More about the upcoming Naruto Live Action movie

Lionsgate plans to adapt Naruto, one of the most famous mangas, into its live-action anime series, following the success of Netflix's One Piece series. The move follows the trend of live action adaptations of manga and anime narratives. The Naruto movie will be released on the big screen, moving away from the small-screen OTT route.

Destin Daniel Cretton, co-writer and director of Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will pen and direct a live-action adaptation for Lionsgate. Cretton will produce alongside Jeyun Munford through Hisako. The duo join Arad Productions, responsible for Borderlands, and Jeremy Latcham, known for Dungeons & Dragons.

Naruto, a manga by Masashi Kishimoto, is a coming-of-age story about Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja with a nine-tailed demon fox spirit. Published in Japan's Weekly Shonen Jump from 1999 to 2014, it follows his journey, friendships, and super-powered ninja battles.

In that time, it became one or the world’s most popular intellectual properties, with over 250 million copies of the collected volumes sold in more than 60 countries and territories. It also launched several animated series that ran for years on Cartoon Network, Disney XD, Adult Swim and other networks. It has been adapted into video game form and continues to be a merchandising juggernaut. Naruto has essentially been building hard-core fans around the world for 25 years.

Kishimoto is all praises for Cretton. "When I heard of Destin’s attachment, it happened to be right after watching a blockbuster action film of his, and I thought he would be the perfect director for Naruto,” said Kishimoto in a statement. “After enjoying his other films and understanding that his forte is in creating solid dramas about people, I became convinced that there is no other director for Naturo. In actually meeting Destin, I also found him to be an open-minded director who was willing to embrace my input, and felt strongly that we would be able to cooperate together in the production process.”

The adaptation has been in development with Lionsgate since late 2015 and Cretton’s boarding marks a significant leap forward in getting it to the screen.

Enthused Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson, “This manga classic is beloved by millions of fans all around the world, and Destin has delivered a vision for the movie that we believe will excite that massive fan base as well as those who are new to it. Avi and I have had the pleasure of working together before and I know that as we collaborate with Destin and the team on Naruto, we are in extraordinary hands.”

Cretton previously collaborated with Lionsgate on the The Glass Castle, the 2017 drama he helmed starring Brie Larson. He is currently developing a sequel to Shang-Chi. He last directed several episodes of American Born Chinese, Disney+’s adaptation of the graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang that he also executive produced.

