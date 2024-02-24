Naruto Live-Action Film in Development; Shang-Chi Director Destin Daniel Cretton On Board

Experience the thrill of Naruto like never before as the beloved anime series embarks on a new journey to the big screen! In a groundbreaking announcement, Lionsgate has unveiled plans for a live-action adaptation of the beloved anime sensation, Naruto, with none other than Destin Daniel Cretton, acclaimed director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, at the helm. Find out more here!

Awaiting the arrival of Naruto's legacy

Lionsgate has officially announced the development of a live-action Naruto movie. With Destin Daniel Cretton, known for directing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, chosen to both write and direct the film, fans can expect an action-packed live-action adaptation of the acclaimed anime. Cretton has recently conferred with franchise creator Masashi Kishimoto, who will be involved in overseeing the movie's production. Avi Arad, Ari Arad, and Emmy Yu from Arad Productions are set to produce the Naruto film. Additionally, Cretton will be a producer alongside Jeyun Munford’s company, Hisako.

"It was a true honor to meet Kishimoto-san in Tokyo and hear his expansive vision for his creation," expressed Cretton. "We are very excited to collaborate and bring Naruto to the big screen."

Author's blessing: Masashi Kishimoto approves live-action Naruto

A live-action adaptation of Naruto is currently in the works. With its extensive collection of animated movies, series, and games, Naruto has solidified its position as one of the prominent titles in anime. Its manga has been distributed in over 60 countries, amassing more than 250 million copies and acquiring a vast fanbase over the years. Kishimoto, in response to his meeting with Cretton, conveyed his excitement for the film:

“When I heard of Destin’s attachment, it happened to be right after watching a blockbuster action film of his, and I thought he would be the perfect director for Naruto. After enjoying his other films and understanding that his forte is in creating solid dramas about people, I became convinced that there is no other director for NARUTO. In actually meeting Destin, I also found him to be an open-minded director who was willing to embrace my input, and felt strongly that we would be able to cooperate together in the production process. To put it simply, the live-action NARUTO is bound to be a film with spectacular action and profound drama. I can’t help but be excited for it.”

Arad Productions on board

While a live-action Naruto film has been in discussion for some time, today’s announcement provides clarity to fans eagerly awaiting its arrival. Previous reports hinted at Michael Gracey (known for The Greatest Showman) directing, with Lionsgate showing interest as early as 2015.

Live-action adaptations of beloved anime narratives are not unprecedented. Recent examples include Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop series and One Piece. However, the outcomes of such adaptations have varied, with the former being canceled while the latter is set to return for a second season. Avi and Ari Arad, expressing their excitement for the project, stated, "NARUTO is one of the greatest manga ever written that has captivated hearts and minds globally. Collaborating with the legendary Kishimoto-san and the esteemed team at Shueisha has been a joy and an honor. We are beyond excited to have Destin at the helm, bringing this cherished saga to life under the Lionsgate banner."

The performance of Naruto in its live-action adaptation remains to be seen. As of now, no release window has been announced, leaving fans to anticipate its arrival.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more news on the Naruto live-action and other anime news.