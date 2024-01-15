'No I Didn't Find It Funny': Ariana DeBose Calls Out Bella Ramsey At Critics Choice Awards

The Critics Choice Awards provided a venue for unanticipated controversy when Ariana DeBose, Oscar-winning star of Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, found herself at the heart of a hilarious misstep in the glittering world of Hollywood award ceremonies. The incident occurred during the Best Song category, when the evening's hosts, Bella Ramsey, and Anthony Ramos, made a joke that didn't sit well with DeBose, as per Independent.

The joke that struck a wrong note

Before presenting the Best Song winner, Ramsey and Ramos joked about the songs nominated in the category, attributing them to "some of the most famous voices in the music industry." While they went on to highlight well-known names like Billie Eilish, Lenny Kravitz, and Dua Lipa, the quip took a turn when they referred to the other candidates, including DeBose, Jack Black, and Ryan Gosling, as "actors who also think that they are singers."

This lighthearted comment did not sit well with DeBose, who subsequently resorted to Instagram to voice her feelings, writing, "No I didn't find it funny. Lol."

Ariana DeBose, who has received a Tony Award nomination for her celebrated appearances in Broadway musicals, is no stranger to the nuances of the entertainment world. Her path from the theater to earning an Oscar for her part in West Side Story demonstrates her versatility. The joke at the Critics Choice Awards struck a chord, highlighting the delicate balance that artists must frequently strike between various aspects of their work.

Advertisement

Unveiling the winner and unintended consequences

While the banter was going on, the Best Song winner was I'm Just Ken from Barbie, performed by Ryan Gosling and written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt. Despite the event's lighthearted character, the unexpected result of the joke became clear when it elicited a reaction from DeBose. The issue provided an unexpected aspect to an otherwise joyous evening, highlighting the delicate line that exists in the entertainment industry between humor and sensitivity.

Cultural recognition and the road to the Oscars

Aside from the specific event, the Critics Choice Awards demonstrated a diversity of talent and accomplishments in the film industry. The ceremony highlighted the cultural relevance of cinema, with films such as Barbie and Oppenheimer receiving many honors. The awarding of Best Original Screenplay to artists such as Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach underscored the significance of narrative in the cinematic world.

As the awards season proceeds, the spotlight is now on the impending Oscars, where talk about likely candidates and frontrunners abounds. While Barbie won the Critics' Choice Awards, the race for Best Actor remains competitive, with Paul Giamatti emerging as a strong contender after his win for The Holdovers. This win, along with his previous triumph at the Golden Globes, puts Giamatti in the running for the prestigious Oscars, the nominations for which are expected later this month.

ALSO READ: Critics Choice Awards 2024: Tom Holland Opens Up About The Crowded Room, Spider-Man, And More At The Red Carpet