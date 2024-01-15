Critics Choice Awards 2024: Tom Holland Opens Up About The Crowded Room, Spider-Man, And More At The Red Carpet

Only two weeks into the new year, we are on our third big night of awards. Last night, the Critics Choice Association honored the best of the cinematic films, performances, and shows of the previous year. Chelsea Handler hosted the Critics Choice Awards. While many celebrities arrived in style for the glamorous evening, our very own Tom Hollan aka Spiderman graced the evening with his dapper look.

Following his dismissal of Zendaya splitting up rumors, Tom Holland looked handsome as he attended the Critics Choice Awards 2024 on Sunday. The 27-year-old Spider-Man actor wore a waistcoat and brown suit with a striking pink shirt as he arrived at the red carpet. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse took up the Best Animated Feature award at the Critics Choice Awards 2024.

Tom Holland shares his work in The Crowded Room and Spiderman

Just before entering the award show, Tom Holland spoke about his films The Crowded Room and Spiderman on the Red Carpet. When asked how he went from an action star to switching the character he played in The Crowded Room and how he put himself out with something else and new. While talking to Access Hollywood, Tom replied, "The one thing I love about my job is to chop the chain, to do new things, and try new things. I love action movies, it is where my heart is.

Holland further added, "Any night when I sit down with mates to watch a movie, I am always the one who says let's put the Bourne franchise on or Indiana Jones or anything like that."

Holland mentions about Spiderman joke he always cracks

Holland mentioned how he would always watch his film Spiderman with his mates or crack a joke. He said, "Every time I am scrolling through Netflix it will always pop up. And I will always have that stupid joke of like 'I have heard this movie is great' and apparently the lead actor is unreal.

While talking about what he wants to do next he said, "Next is a big question, it is something that we are actively trying to figure out right now. I am lucky and blessed that I have got a great bunch of options that could be next. I am going to be taking my time to find the right project with the right people. I feel lucky to do what I am doing and what I have dreamed of."

