'Not Choking The Life Out of Each Other': When Will Smith Shared to Oprah Winfrey Why He Stayed With Jada Pinkett Despite Multiple Rifts

In his sitdown with Oprah Winfrey on the episode of The Oprah Conversation, Will Smith talked about a series of incidents that he had mentioned in his book, Will. Especially emphasizing his relationship with Jada and his wife, Will explained how the two of them had to navigate love and marriage while also focusing on their personal happiness and growth.

Upon being asked by Oprah why the two were still together despite all the rifts and differences, Will shared that their shared goal was to work on the relationship as well as their individual growth and happiness. He explained, 'Like we’ve been able to sustain, and you know why we’re still together, not choking a life out of each other. It's like the ability to work through issues. I have never met another person that I connect with in conversation, more blissfully and productively than Jada.

When Oprah asked about the amount of time, the two had lived separately, will went on to explain what went wrong. 'Actually, like officially separated, right what happened? It was a it was a fantasy illusion that we could make each other happy.'

And we agreed that she had to make herself happy, and I had to make myself happy, and then we were going to present ourselves back to the relationship already happy demanding that the other person are empty cup.

Advertisement

As of November 2024, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith remain separated but continue to show public unity. The estranged couple, who quietly split in 2016, stepped out for a rare joint dinner in Calabasas on November 7, their first public appearance together in five months, as reported by EOnline. Dining at Crossroads Restaurant, owned by Travis Barker, the two shared a friendly moment, with Jada wrapping her arm around Will before they hugged a friend goodbye.

Despite living separately, Jada has reiterated her commitment to never divorcing, while Will continues to publicly support her, calling her his “best friend” and expressing lifelong dedication.

All updates on this will be shared on this page as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel from the world of Pop Culture.

ALSO READ: 'Internet Thought He Was Dead': Jesse Tyler Furguson Shares How Posing With Ty Burrell's Picture Sparked a Death Rumors