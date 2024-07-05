From Will Smith To Katy Perry: Here's How The Stars Celebrated 4th Of July

This year's Independence Day celebrations in the United States were star-studded, with celebrities taking to social media to share their festive moments with fans. From nostalgic movie clips to glamorous poolside photos and family gatherings, here's how some of Hollywood's biggest stars celebrated the occasion.

Will Smith

Will Smith, known for his charismatic presence both on and off screen, began the celebrations with a nod to his iconic role in Independence Day. The Oscar-winning actor shared a clip from the 1996 film, which depicts an emotional reunion scene amidst dazzling fireworks.

Along with the Instagram post, Smith greeted his followers with a heartfelt message: "Happy 4th, America!" His post resonated with fans, recalling the blockbuster's patriotic fervor and celebrating the spirit of unity.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry, a pop sensation, lit up Instagram with a stunning display of patriotic fashion. The Roar singer wore a vibrant bikini top adorned with an American flag design, reminiscent of the iconic Rosie The Riveter look from World War II. Perry, dressed in a red and white polka-dot headscarf, exuded confidence and celebration.

Her caption, which quoted lyrics from her hit song Firework with "BB UR A FIREWORK," struck a chord with millions of followers, capturing the essence of Independence Day spirit and empowerment.

Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper took to Instagram after her Glastonbury performance to share a nostalgic throwback. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter shared a photo from her childhood dressed as the Statue of Liberty, complete with a faux torch and spiked crown.

Advertisement

Lauper's post was more than just about the festive attire; she used her platform to encourage fans to celebrate responsibly and remind them to register to vote in the upcoming elections. Her message combined patriotism and civic duty.

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg marked Independence Day with a heartfelt tribute to family. Wahlberg posted a sweet family photo to Instagram, capturing a moment of togetherness with his loved ones. In the photo, they all gathered to wish fellow Americans a "happy and safe 4th of July!!"

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell and her husband, Dax Shepard, transformed their Independence Day celebration into a lively dance party for their children. Bell took to Instagram to post a heartwarming video showcasing their energetic moves and joyful spirit.

Along with the post, she expressed her appreciation for the country they call home, showing family traditions and celebrating American values. Bell's post resonated with fans, as it celebrated both the holiday and the joy of being together as a family.

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez, known for her timeless glamour, celebrated the Fourth of July with style by the pool. The multi-talented star shared an Instagram post in which she exuded summer elegance in a chic pea green dress.

Lopez's photo captured a serene moment, complete with a sophisticated cocktail glass, evoking the luxury and style that are synonymous with her brand. Her post struck a chord with fans, celebrating both the holiday spirit and Lopez's effortless grace.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon celebrated the holiday season with a cheerful Instagram post featuring her lookalike daughter, Ava. The mother-daughter duo wore matching gingham outfits and bright orange caps, ready for a day of festive fun. Witherspoon's post showed their close relationship and love of family traditions, spreading joy and unity on this special day.

ALSO READ: Why A Shaun Of The Dead Reboot Shouldn't Happen? Insights From Simon Pegg