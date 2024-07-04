7 Best Movies To Watch This 4th Of July: From Saving Private Ryan To Independence Day

Are you celebrating Independence Day with joy and pride? You might be thinking of enjoying a barbecue and watching the fireworks or you could choose to stay indoors to beat the heat as well. But definitely, you should watch a few movies on this Fourth of July and feel patriotic. Here we have compiled seven such movies for you to watch today.

Lincoln (2012)

Lincoln, a Steven Spielberg film that stars Daniel Day-Lewis in one of his final roles, is a big production worthy of the huge impact Abraham Lincoln had on American history. The film centers on the presidency of Abraham Lincoln (played by Daniel Day-Lewis) during the American Civil War. A few months before the Civil War came to an end, it started in January 1865 and ended on March 4 with his second inaugural speech. With Tommy Lee Jones portraying Congressman Thaddeus Stevens and Sally Fields as Mary Todd Lincoln, Lincoln has an impressive ensemble cast.

Apollo 13 (1995)

Ron Howard helmed the 1995 historical drama Apollo 13. It tells the actual events surrounding the tragic Apollo 13 lunar mission in 1970. As the three astronauts, Jim Lovell, Fred Haise, and Jack Swigert, prepare to land on the moon, a crucial oxygen tank explosion puts their mission and lives in danger. To safely return to Earth, the astronauts must overcome great technical challenges and fight against the odds with the help of NASA's ground crew, which is led by flight director Gene Kranz. The movie vividly depicts the fearlessness, bravery, and cooperation in one of NASA's most dramatic and successful rescue operations in the history of space exploration.

Independence Day (1996)

Roland Emmerich's science fiction action film Independence Day takes place on July 4th, during a global alien invasion. The film follows a number of characters, including scientist David Levinson (played by Jeff Goldblum), Will Smith's Captain Steven Hiller, and Bill Pullman's President Thomas J. Whitmore, as they come together to launch a counterattack and protect Earth from the technologically advanced alien invaders. You will enjoy this classic film, which also features one of the greatest speeches of all time.

A League of Their Own (1992)

Is there anything more American than baseball? A League of Their Own tells the story of the first-ever professional women's baseball league founded during World War II, which was based on the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League's true story. The film discusses the themes of sisterhood, determination, and breaking gender stereotypes in sports, ultimately showing an inspiring story of the league's impact on its players and the history of women's sports.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

In the early days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our hero Cap was doing the most patriotic work possible: punching Nazis. Now, the Avengers are attempting to save humanity from alien enemies. The story, which takes place during World War II, centers on Steve Rogers, a weak but driven young man who becomes Captain America after undergoing a military experiment. Armed with greater power and skill, Captain America engages in a fight with Hydra, an organization supported by the Nazis and headed by the evil Red Skull. Captain America sets out on a mission to stop Hydra's plans to take over the entire world with the help of his allies, Peggy Carter and Howard Stark.

First Man (2018)

Damien Chazelle directorial this movie follows Ryan Gosling, who played the role of Neil Armstrong's journey as the first person to step on the moon in 1969 during the Apollo 11 mission. The narrative delves into Armstrong's personal life, which includes his daughter's passing and the impact it has on his family while he gets ready for the important mission. The space program's rigorous training, technical challenges, and risks are all meticulously depicted in "First Man," which also explores Armstrong's introspective nature and the emotional impacts of his huge achievements on humanity.

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

And, when you are talking about movies to watch on the 4th of July, you cannot skip this one. This Matt Damon and Tom Hanks movie became a classic right away. During World War II, a mother loses three of her sons in battle; her last son, Private Ryan, is stranded behind enemy lines, and Captain John Miller promises to bring him back. Saving Private Ryan, among its many achievements, shows the destruction and gallantry of war. Saving Private Ryan is a powerful and enduring portrayal of wartime heroism and tragedy because of its realistic depiction of war and its exploration of themes like bravery, friendship, and the human cost of a war.

