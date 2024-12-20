'Internet Though He Was Dead': Jesse Tyler Furguson Shares How Posing With Ty Burrell's Picture Sparked a Death Rumors

In his last appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show, Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Furguson sat down to talk on a variety of his latest accomplishments. Starting with his Tony win, Tyler shared how he won a Tony award on the same night as his favorite band. In addition, Jimmy Fallon raised many questions about his new life as a parent.

As a father to two sons, Jesse shared how both of his sons are warming up to each other. 'He's not great,' he started off, talking about Beckett, his older son. 'It's not that he's like, mean or anything. He just has no interest in the position. You know, he's like, get back to me when you can do something interesting,' he continued.

'It's like a Gymboree, and you've done that.' When Jimmy hit the question of the Modern Family reunion at the SAG Awards 2024, Jesse had quite the story to share. He explained how none of the actors from the show were supposed to attend the event given their prior commitments. However, everyone canceled their events to be present at the show. Moreover, he went on to share how a prior reunion caused a rumor to spark about Ty Burrell.

'We figured out a way to come together. Because the last time we had a reunion, Ty Burrell wasn't able to come. And so we pose with photos of Ty.'

Advertisement

'We had all the kids and everyone. And then Ty (pointing at his picture). And then the internet thought he was dead,' Jesse explained on how the rumor started.

Later, to clear on the same, he explained that when the SAG Awards happened, 'I was like Ty you can't miss it again. People will really think you're dead. It's like we need to present you to show you're not dead. And so he made it.'

The story had Jimmy and the audience laughing as Jesse joked about the mix-up. For more updates from the world of pop culture, keep an eye on Pinkvilla. We will be sure to update this section with more intel from the show as and when they come.

ALSO READ: 'It Is Costing Me My Career': When Jesse Tyler Ferguson Recalled His USD 2000 Sneeze and Vocal Injury That Disrupted Modern Family Filming