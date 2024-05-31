'It Was Beautiful Seeing Our Kids Together: Will Smith Praises Family's Support During Bad Boys Press Tour

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are feeling the love as they promote their new film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The dynamic duo, who have been entertaining audiences for years with their buddy cop antics, were accompanied by their families to the Hollywood premiere on Thursday.

Hollywood premiere celebration

The premiere, held at Hollywood's iconic TCL Chinese Theatre, was attended by a slew of celebrities. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence walked the red carpet with their loved ones, adding to the evening's special atmosphere. Will was accompanied by his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and their children, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith, as well as Will's first marriage son, Trey Smith. Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Jada's mother, joined the family for the special occasion.

Martin Lawrence, on the other hand, was accompanied by his ex-wife and close friend, Shamicka Gibbs, and their two daughters, Iyanna Lawrence, and Amara Lawrence. Jasmine Page Lawrence, his daughter from a previous marriage with Patricia Southall, was also present. On the red carpet, the stars shared their joy with ET's Kevin Frazier, expressing how much it meant to them to have their families by their sides.

Reflecting on family and career

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence took a moment to reflect on the importance of having their families with them at such a critical point in their careers. "That's nothing but love, man," Martin exclaimed, overwhelmed by the love and support he had received from his loved ones. Will echoed this sentiment, expressing how important it was to see their children together. "It was beautiful seeing our kids together," Will told ET. "Because Trey and Jasmine are right around the same age."

Will also reflected on the early days of the Bad Boys franchise, noting that their children were newborns when the first film was released. "We had newborns around the time of the first Bad Boys," he said. "So to have them here in their 30s is like [mind-blowing]."

International support and cultural exchange

The families' support extended beyond the Hollywood premiere. Jada Pinkett Smith joined Will in Dubai last week for a special screening of Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Will expressed his excitement for the international leg of their press tour. "This thing premiering in Dubai and then for us to go into Saudi Arabia and do the first-ever Hollywood premiere in Saudi Arabia, this has been ridiculous," he said with a smile. Martin continued, "The hospitality, the love, the culture, it just was beautiful."

Future of the Bad Boys franchise

As fans eagerly await the release of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the question on everyone's mind is whether the beloved franchise will continue with future installments. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are eager to continue their roles as Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett. "You know, we're gonna keep going," Will joked. "We go till the wheels fall off."

The fourth Bad Boys film promises to deliver the same high-energy action and comedy that fans have come to enjoy. With a star-studded cast that includes Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Joe Pantoliano, and Rhea Seehorn, the latest installment is sure to be a success. Bad Boys: Ride or Die hits theaters on June 7, reuniting the iconic duo for another thrilling adventure.

