Oprah Winfrey Recalls How Perimenopause Affected Her; Says ‘For Two Years I…’

Oprah Winfrey discussed how perimenopause affected her well-being and the symptoms that she experienced for the same. The former TV show host recalled going through it between the ages of 48 and 50 on the Oprah Daily website.

Oprah shared on the website that for a couple of years, her sleep was affected. She mentioned, “For two years I didn’t sleep well. Never a full night. No peace.” Along with this, she also experienced heart palpitations.

Upon seeing the doctors, they jumped onto heart disease. She recalled visiting a cardiologist. The acclaimed TV show host shared that she consumed the medication and wore a monitor for her heart for weeks.

One day, when she walked through the offices of The Oprah Winfrey Show, she picked up The Wisdom of Menopause book, authored by Dr. Christiane Northrup. She said that she landed on the page that consisted of the headline 'Palpitations: Your Heart’s Wake-Up Call,' which Oprah took as a sign.

The Color Purple star also shared that when she experienced that phase, no one was discussing the topic in the mainstream media; not just that, but it wasn't candidly discussed among her friends as well. Hot flashes were the only symptom that Oprah knew.

The Oprah Winfrey Show host shared that when her periods stopped at the age of 53, she did not feel prepared to experience a hard time with concentration.

The host expressed that reading, which she really loved to do in her pastime, turned into a “chore.” She added, “Suddenly my attitude toward most things was 'whatever.' I wasn’t vibrant. My whole world dulled down a couple of notches.”

Her friend, who was also experiencing similar dullness, told her that she was prescribed an estrogen supplement; after that, Oprah also asked her doctor for assistance, and he prescribed the same thing, which worked out for her. She said that hers came in the cream form, which she uses on her arm.

