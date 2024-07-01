2024 BET Awards: Usher, Victoria Monét, And Killer Mike, Take Top Honors; See The Complete Winner's List HERE

Killer Mike, Usher, and Victoria Monét were among the top winners at the 2024 BET Awards which took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 30.

While Usher was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award and was named Best Male R&B/Pop Artist at the ceremony, Monét won the BET HER award and Video of the Year for On My Mama. SZA and Regina King, who were not in attendance, were named Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Best Actress, respectively.

The BET Awards night, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, created some memorable moments with performances by Will Smith, Megan Thee Stallion, Shaboozy, Keke Palmer, and more.

A list of 2024 BET Awards winners is below

Album of the Year

Chris Brown, 11:11

Gunna, A Gift & A Curse

21 Savage, American Dream

Usher, Coming Home

Drake, For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition)

Victoria Monét, Jaguar II

Killer Mike, Michael (WINNER)

Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Muni Long

SZA (WINNER)

Tyla

Victoria Monét

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Bryson Tiller

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

Fridayy

October London

Usher (WINNER)

Best Group

¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign (WINNER)

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

41

Blxst & Bino Rideaux

City Girls

Flo

Maverick City Music

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, All My Life (WINNER)

Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar, America Has a Problem (Remix)

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), Barbie World

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, Bongos

¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti, Carnival

Lola Brooke feat. Latto & Yung Miami, Don’t Play With It (Remix)

Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert, Everybody

Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, Good Good

Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, Rich Baby Daddy

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj (WINNER)

Sexyy Red

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Gunna

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

Lil Wayne

Best New artist

41

4Batz

Ayra Starr

Bossman Dlow

Fridayy

October London

Sexyy Red

Tyla (WINNER)

Video of the Year

Doja Cat, Agora Hills

Lil Durk feat J. Cole, All My Life

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), Barbie World

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, Bongos

Drake feat. J. Cole, First Person Shooter

Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, Good Good

Victoria Monét, On My Mama (WINNER)

Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, Rich Baby Daddy

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Child.

Cole Bennett (WINNER)

Dave Meyers

Janelle Monáe & Alan Ferguson

Offset

Tems

Tyler, The Creator

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Shirley Caesar, Award All of the Glory

Kirk Franklin, All Things

Halle Bailey, Angel

CeCe Winans, Come Jesus Come

Erica Campbell, Do You Believe in Love?

Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore, God Problems

Tems, Me & U (WINNER)

Kirk Franklin, Try Love

Viewer’s Choice Award

Doja Cat, Agora Hills

Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, All My Life

Gunna, Fukumean

Jack Harlow, Lovin on Me

Muni Long, Made for Me

Victoria Monét, On My Mama

Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, Rich Baby Daddy

Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay, Sensational

Beyoncé, Texas Hold ‘Em (WINNER)

Tyla, Water

Best International Act

Asake (Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Africa)

Bk’ (Brazil)

Cleo Sol (UK)

Focalistic (Africa)

Karol Conká (Brazil)

Raye (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Tyla (Africa) (WINNER)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Bellah (UK)

Cristale (UK)

Duquesa (Brazil)

Holly G (France)

Jungeli (France)

Makhadzi (Africa)

Oruam (Brazil)

Seyi Vibez (Africa)

Tyler Icu (Africa)

BET HER

Beyoncé, 16 Carriages

Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Blessings

Ayra Starr, Commas

Flo feat. Missy Elliott, Fly Girl

Megan Thee Stallion, Hiss

Victoria Monét, On My Mama (WINNER)

SZA, Saturn

GloRilla, Yeah Glo!

Best Movie

American Fiction

Bob Marley: One Love (WINNER)

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Book of Clarence

The Color Purple

The Equalizer 3

The Little Mermaid

Best Actor

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Damson Idris

Denzel Washington (WINNER)

Donald Glover

Idris Elba

Jeffrey Wright

Lakeith Stanfield

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Coco Jones

Danielle Brooks

Fantasia

Halle Bailey

Issa Rae

Regina King (WINNER)

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

Blue Ivy Carter (WINNER)

Demi Singleton

Heiress Diana Harris

Jabria McCullum

Jalyn Hall

Leah Jeffries

Van Van

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A’ja Wilson

Angel Reese (WINNER)

Coco Gauff

Flau’jae Johnson

Juju Watkins

Naomi Osaka

Sha’carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award