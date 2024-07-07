Two Suspects Arrested For Alleged Night Hunting Near Oprah Winfrey’s Property in Hawaii

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

In recent news, authorities in Maui arrested two men suspected of illegal night hunting near Oprah Winfrey’s Hawaiian property. The incident occurred just before midnight on June 21, 2024, according to a press release by the Department of Land and Natural Resources' Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) on July 1, 2024.

"This happened near the intersection of Thompson Road and Kamaʻole Road, in the Kula area of Upcountry Maui,” the press release stated. Thompson Road is a public road that runs through private property owned by the Oprah Winfrey Ranch. Both the suspects are identified as 19-year-old - Luke Allen and Ty Munoz. They were placed in custody at the Maui Police Station in Wailuku after officials watched them allegedly using a spotlight for hunting pursuits.

What else has been found during the investigation?

Allen and Munoz were found with a loaded shotgun and rifle in their truck during a preliminary investigation. They were hunting without proper licenses, had ammunition in the vehicle, and were trespassing on private land at night.

Moreover, the rifle found with Allen was unregistered. However, the State Department of Land and Natural Resources has not disclosed which animals were allegedly being hunted. Following the incident and the recent devastating wildfires in Maui, Oprah has offered a generous donation for its people.

In August 2023, the former talk show host, 70, helped other residents who were affected by the Hawaii wildfires. A rep for Winfrey later shared with PEOPLE that Winfrey “went to Walmart and Costco to shop for the items and brought them back.”

Under what charges were the two suspects booked?

Both teenagers were taken into custody for the same offenses. Munoz was apprehended and charged for unlawfully storing a loaded firearm other than a pistol, hunting without a required license, trespassing on private property for night hunting without permission, and using artificial light for hunting.

Allen received the same charges, with the addition of Place to Keep Ammunition and Registration Mandatory (for unregistered .22cal semi-automatic rifle).

Meanwhile, Oprah Winfrey and Dwane Johnson have announced the launch of the People's Fund of Maui — with an initial $10 million donation from both of them.

