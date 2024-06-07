Will Smith Shares How He Found Real 'Joy' After 'Abyss'; Says 'Peace is Happiness'

Will Smith is a multi-talented individual. He is an actor, rapper, and film producer. He is widely known for his roles in Bad Boys, Independence Day, and Men in Black. Over the years, he has received a number of accolades, like the Academy Award, Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actors Guild Award, BAFTA Award, and many more.

With success like this, one could only imagine that Smith lives a tranquil life. Despite this, he has had issues over the years, just like anyone else. In a recent interview on the Full Send podcast, he opened up about finding joy after reaching the peak of the cliff, which is everything an individual could achieve.

Will Smith opens up about finding joy

Will Smith discusses his personal road to happiness. The Bad Boys star revealed on the Full Send podcast how he discovered joy after reaching a clifftop. Which he defines as accomplishing everything possible.

He said, "People talk about rock bottom, and I developed a phrase to describe a matching location, which I call 'cliff top,' correct? ... There is no more s*x that will be anything other than a lateral move. There is no more money. There's no more success, and it's a f**king abyss."

The actor went on to suggest that once people reach that point, they must make a decision. They should trust that the universe wasn't created for you to run out of things before looking within. He then added, "And then you understand that the ultimate goal is to get your inner house in order, right? Can you build a joyful mood solely by yourself, without women, drugs, money, or anything else? And the undertaking of that work is excruciating."

When asked by the podcast hosts how they got to that stage, Smith stated that people needed to do everything they wanted to do and get it all out of their system first. He said, "Just exhaust the joys of this world, and an individual is going to have a really, really hard night one night. Then one night, someone lays down by themselves, and nothing is going to mean anything to you."

He then added, "And then you'll have to detox, and then as you detox, you'll start to be able to start to look at your mind and realize the monsters in your mind. The same monster that made you climb and reach for those things is the monster that keeps you from being happy. All of that wanting, scratching, and clawing—and then you have to just accept it, buddy. And you know that euphoria is not happiness; peace is happiness and balance.”

Will Smith revealed his wife is his ride or die

Jada Pinkett Smith, the Emancipation actor's wife, also supports him. Will Smith previously stated this in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. During the promotion of his new film Bad Boys: Ride or Die alongside Martin Lawrence, he considers his wife to be his ride or die.

He said, "It's funny; I was just talking about this. I have always been blessed that there has never been a time in my life when I didn't look to the side and have a ride or die right there. Jada is one of the most gangsta ride-or-die I've ever had." He also mentioned his longtime pals and collaborators, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Alfonso Ribeiro, as ride-or-die people in his life.

Meanwhile, Bad Boys: Ride or Die will be released in theaters on June 7, 2024.

