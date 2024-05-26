Fact Check: Is Mrs Doubtfire 2025 Reboot With Will Smith Real? Viral Poster Explored

The buzz around a possible Mrs. Doubtfire remake for the year 2025 with Will Smith as the lead role is getting louder and louder by the day. As can be seen from one viral poster that has been mainly circulating on Facebook, the movie is speculated to come out in March 2025. The photo depicts Smith wearing a wig, donning floral clothing and round glasses trying to mimic Robin Williams’ look which he wore in the original movie.

Is there a remake of Mrs. Doubtfire in the works?

Fans of Mrs. Doubtfire need not be excited at all because this poster is an obviously fake one. There are no prospects whatsoever of any form of Mrs. Doubtfire reboot featuring Will Smith or anybody else for that matter.

At present, a full-scale musical adaptation of Mrs. Doubtfire is touring across America as part of its theatre production and will be staged on Broadway till November year-end.

Robin Williams had refused to make a sequel long back

While the Will Smith remake is fake news, late Hollywood legend Robin Williams had never been up for it either. Director Bonnie Hunt developed her sequel idea into a screenplay starting in 2001 which would have featured Robin Williams acting again as the nanny in disguise. However, changes made in 2006 did not help salvage the project following the actor's dissatisfaction with how it was progressing.

During a BBC Radio 1 interview with Edith Bowman in 2006, Williams made it categorically clear that there would never be Mrs. Doubtfire number two if he were involved. As per sources, he also mentioned Alan Carr: Chatty Man where he maintained that script problems had killed off plans for another installment.

In his review of this film, Roger Ebert wrote: "If this plot sounds to you like an elaborate scheme to create a comic role for an actor in drag, you would not be far off; Robin Williams, who is famous for his ability to do voices and impressions, would have had to be carried away kicking and screaming from the project. But the film is not as amusing as the premise, and there were long stretches when I'd had quite enough of Mrs. Doubtfire."

Mrs. Doubtfire is the story of an unsuccessful voiceover actor who disguises himself as a nanny after his wife files for divorce so as not to lose his connection with his children. It is available to stream on Disney+.

