'Not For The Fainthearted': Problemista Star Tilda Swinton Opens Up About Her Infrequent Visits To America

Tilda Swinton, the renowned Scottish actress known for her versatile performances, has recently shed light on her infrequent visits to America and her latest film, Problemista.

In a candid interview with PEOPLE, Swinton shared her thoughts on the challenges of navigating the American immigration system and her experiences working on Problemista, a movie that hits close to home.

Tilda Swinton on the making of Problemista

Problemista, a semi-autobiographical film written and directed by Julio Torres, delves into the struggles of surviving as an immigrant in America. Swinton, who stars in the film as Elizabeth, an eccentric art-world outcast, found the storyline resonant and deeply personal.

Drawing from his own experiences as an immigrant from El Salvador, Torres crafted a whimsically imaginative yet painfully honest portrayal of the American dream.

Reflecting on her involvement in Problemista, Swinton revealed that she felt like she was slowly building a house of cards while working on the project. Torres' narrative, which mirrors his own journey from El Salvador to New York City, struck a chord with Swinton, who empathized with the precarious nature of immigrant life in America.

Swinton shared, as retrieved via PEOPLE , “I felt like I was slowly building a house of cards. Like I was really making the foundation of something, but that I knew with every card that it could all go away very, very quickly.”

Tilda Swinton on navigating the scrutiny of American immigration

Swinton's remarks about her infrequent visits to America shed light on the challenges immigrants face when entering the country. Despite holding an artist's visa, Swinton described the immigration process as scrutinizing and invasive. She lamented the perception that immigrants are viewed with suspicion and the inherent difficulties of navigating bureaucratic hurdles.

She stated, “There's perpetually a sense of, like, ‘Am I allowed to stand here? Am I gonna get in trouble if I sit here? What rule did I break today that I didn't realize was a rule? What piece of paper did I not fill out in time that will come back to bite me?’”

"Getting through immigration at an airport, even with some fancy artist's visa, you are scrutinized," Swinton remarked. "You are virtually full-body cavity searched every time you come in. There's a sort of essential assumption that you want to steal something. And that, ‘Why would you want to go back to Scotland when you can live here?’” Swinton's candid assessment highlights the inherent biases and challenges immigrants encounter, even in seemingly routine interactions.

Furthermore, Swinton expressed feeling increasingly alienated in America despite having friends and colleagues in the country. The sense of otherness and constant scrutiny over a period of time has made her feel “more and more alien the more that time goes on.”

Swinton's candid revelations offer a glimpse into the complexities of immigrant experiences in America, shedding light on the systemic barriers. Further, her portrayal of Elizabeth in Problemista adds depth and nuance to a film that explores the intricacies of immigrant life in America.

