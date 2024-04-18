A group of four magicians forms a dynamic group. Well, that's what Now You See Me is about. The film franchise first began in 2013 and has created a buzz ever since. As the film series gears up for its third installment, new updates regarding the film's casting are finally here.

Two new members have joined the Now You See Me 3 squad. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Justice Smith and Dominic Sessa have officially joined the ensemble cast of Lionsgate's highly anticipated heist-with-magicians sequel, Now You See Me 3. The team, known for their riveting performances, will share the screen with Barbie actress Ariana Greenblatt.

Justice Smith and Dominic Sessa join the cast of Now You See Me 3

The fan-favorite Now You See Me film franchise is returning for a third chapter, and Lionsgate is significantly building up the picture's already impressive cast as filming begins. The original cast members, Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman, return for the latest installment.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Justice Smith, who last appeared in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and Dominic Sessa, the breakthrough star of The Holdovers, are ready to take the magic stage. The two actors join the cast, along with Barbie star Ariana Greenblatt.

The details regarding their character and plot in the upcoming installment have been kept under wraps. Meanwhile, Ruben Fleischer, the exceptional director of Venom and Zombieland, will lead and direct Now You See Me 3, following in the footsteps of Jon M. Chu and Louis Leterrier. The announcement of the film came last year, and the production is slated to begin soon this year.

What is the Now You See Me franchise all about?

The Now You See Me franchise debuted in 2013, with the narrative centered on four magicians answering a strange summons to an unusual destination containing secrets. A year later, they are the Four Horsemen, renowned stage illusionists who end their sold-out Las Vegas act with a bank that appears to have been robbed for real.

This places F.B.I. Agent Dylan Rhodes and Interpol Agent Alma Dray on the case to figure out how they accomplished it. Despite the observations of experienced illusion exposer Thaddeus Bradley, this riddle remains impossible to explain. What follows is a weird investigation in which nothing is as it appears, with illusions, dark secrets, and hidden intentions galore, as everyone involved is reminded of a fundamental truth in this puzzle: the closer you look, the less you see.

The first installment of the film was directed by Louis Leterrier and was based on a screenplay and story written by Ed Solomon, Boaz Yakin, and Edward Ricourt. The film garnered negative reviews, with criticism focusing on the finale, but it was a box office triumph, collecting $351.7 million worldwide on a budget of $75 million. The film won the People's Choice Award for Favorite Thriller Movie and was nominated for the Empire Award for Best Thriller, the Saturn Award for Best Thriller Film, and Best Music. Meanwhile, the film's ensemble cast includes Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Mélanie Laurent, Isla Fisher, Common, Dave Franco, Michael Caine, and Morgan Freeman.

